Gennady Golovkin landed his left hook knockout punch so cleanly, it left Steve Rolls falling face first to the canvas

caption Gennady Golovkin floored Steve Rolls for good in the fourth. source Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Gennady Golovkin landed a left hook so clean his opponent face-planted the canvas.

Steve Rolls, floored in the fourth round, tried to stand but failed to beat the referee’s count to ten.

Golovkin then said he was desperate to secure a third fight against his middleweight rival Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, challenging the Mexican to a September duel.

You can watch Golovkin’s fourth-round KO win right here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gennady Golovkin landed a left hook so clean his opponent Steve Rolls fell to the canvas face first in the fourth round of their fight Saturday.

Golovkin, 37, is one of the hardest hitters in the middleweight division and was hunting for a highlight reel finish having suffered a majority decision loss against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in his most recent bout, last September.

Rolls, 35, a regional level fighter with only modest opponents on his record, was not supposed to provide Golovkin with much of a challenge at Madison Square Garden in New York.

But Golovkin, his new coach Johnathon Banks, and his American broadcaster DAZN will have been all too aware of what happened at the Garden just one week prior, when Andy Ruiz Jr. shook up the boxing world by climbing off the canvas to stop the unbeaten heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on his feet, having knocked him down four times in a stunning upset.

Read more: Anthony Joshua’s humiliating setback proves he should have listened to Floyd Mayweather 2 years ago

Golovkin started the fight slow, but scored a satisfying victory in the fourth round when he hounded Rolls by the ropes. Golovkin sent distance-measuring jabs into Rolls’ face, then closed the gap and thumped him with a left hook so clean, so flush, Rolls face-planted the deck.

Watch the knockout right here:

Golovkin, now 39 wins with 35 knockouts against one loss and one draw, then said he was determined to secure a third part to his middleweight rivalry with fellow DAZN athlete Alvarez.

Read more: 3 big rumors about Anthony Joshua’s knockout loss are being denied by the fighter’s promoter Eddie Hearn

“Everybody knows. The fans know who they want me to fight next,” Golovkin said, according to ESPN. “I’m ready for September. I’m ready for Canelo. Just bring him, just ask him. I’m ready. If you want big drama show, please tell him. I’m ready to bring back the big-drama show.

“The next fight will be amazing for us,” Golovkin said.