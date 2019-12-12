Harry Styles and James Corden performed a concert with dancers and pyrotechnics on a crosswalk in the middle of LA traffic

- source
- Harry Styles performs in the middle of Beverly Boulevard in LA with James Corden in a new video for “The Late Late Show.”
- The pair start by handing out fliers to people in their cars, though Styles’ name is misspelled (“Stiles”) on them and one is just a photo of Justin Bieber.
- Styles performs 30-second versions of “Kiwi,” “Lights Up,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Sign of the Times” on the crosswalk while the traffic lights are red.
- He’s accompanied by a troop of back-up dancers, pyrotechnics, and even hangs from a zip wire to perform “Sign of the Times.”
- The pair were initially spotted shooting the stunt back in November.
- Watch the full performance below.
