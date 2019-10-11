Harry Styles just dropped a sexually-charged music video for his first new single in 2 years

  • Harry Styles is back with a new single “Lights Up” accompanied by a sexually-charged music video.
  • The singer dropped the new track as midnight struck on the west coast on Thursday.
  • It’s been 2 years since his debut self-titled solo album came out.
  • The visuals for the new single feature Styles getting exactly the amount of attention you’d expect in some kind of shirtless love fest.
  • The video also cuts between scenes of him kneeling in the sea, riding on the back of a motorcycle, and walking around an empty house in flares.
  • “It’s all about having sex and feeling sad,” Styles said of his upcoming sophomore album in an interview with Rolling Stone.
  • Watch the steamy new video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

