WATCH: Here’s Burger & Lobster’s step-by-step guide to eating a lobster without leaving anything but the shell behind

For most of us, devouring a lobster is usually not quite the graceful affair we want it to be.

The juices from the lobster often splatter all over the table when broken apart – and it just seems impossible to reach the meat hidden at the ends of the lobster’s legs.

Thankfully, that won’t be the case anymore – as long as you follow this guide.

During a media preview at Jewel Changi Airport on Thursday (April 11), Burger & Lobster’s executive development chef Ajesh Gopi demonstrated the correct way to crack open and gobble up a lobster – in 1min 8secs.

While there’s no need to rush, here’s Burger & Lobster’s step-by-step guide to eating your lobster like a pro before you visit the much raved-about restaurant when it opens to the public.

Claw

Twist the claws to seperate them from the lower knuckles.

Crack the middle of the claw and pull the pincer to remove it completely from the claw.

Use the pick to push the claw meat out.

Knuckle

Crack the knuckle.

Push the meat out of the knuckle with the pick.

Tail

Take the tail and scoop out the meat in one piece with the pick.

Legs

With the legs, you have a few options. If you want to get down and dirty, then suck or squeeze the meat out.

Want to keep it cleaner? Simply snap the legs off at each knuckle and pick out the meat.

Burger & Lobster will be located at Canopy Park, Jewel’s topmost floor. It will serve up a core menu including its signature lobster, prime burger with Nebraskan beef patties, and their original lobster roll.

And don’t worry, there’s plenty of time to practice.

The London-born eatery is scheduled to officially open its doors to public in late May, with details including the finalised menu with prices to be released nearer to the opening date.

