A PSG player is guilty of ‘the miss of the century,’ and teammate Kylian Mbappe’s reaction is priceless

caption Kylian Mbappe seemed bemused by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s bizarre goal-line miss. source Twitter / Goal

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has attracted an unwanted accolade.

The PSG forward is being awarded “the miss of the century” after he failed to score when the ball appeared to be on the goal-line.

Choupo-Moting unwittingly scooped the ball away from the goal and into safety.

Nobody seemed more bemused than Kylian Mbappe, who was watching it all unfold from the sidelines.

Watch the miss, and the reaction, below.

It all began in the 28th minute when the PSG-Strasbourg match was precariously-poised at 1-1. Midfielder Christopher Nkunku capitalized on a defence-splitting through ball and had a one-on-one chance against the goalkeeper from the right-hand side of the penalty spot.

With a soccer intelligence that belied his 21 years, Nkunku expertly chipped the ball over the reaches of Matz Sels where it was an inch away from rolling over the line.

But then Choupo-Moting entered the frame, and this is where it turned into a comedy of errors. Even though a goal was almost certain, Choupo-Moting tried to get his own foot on the ball and in doing so unwittingly scooped it away, denying his own team a 2-1 lead.

The British broadcaster BT Sport asked on Twitter if it was “the worst miss of all time” while the soccer-only website Goal.com labeled it “miss of the century.”

Watch the miss, and Mbappe’s priceless reaction, right here:

When you just saw your team-mate produce the miss of the century ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/lFW2JUikhO — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2019

The miss proved costly because it meant Strasbourg were able to hold PSG to a 2-2 draw, denying the team the win and the three points necessary to win the Ligue 1 championship title.

But fortunately for Choupo-Moting, PSG gets another shot at glory.

This is because if the team beats or draws second-place Lille on Sunday, then it will have an insurmountable lead and claim a second successive league crown.