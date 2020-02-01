WATCH: Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant with stunning video celebration of his life and career

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-

The Los Angeles Lakers went above and beyond in their remembrance of Kobe Bryant on Friday night at the Staples Center.

caption
The Los Angeles Lakers went above and beyond in their remembrance of Kobe Bryant on Friday night at the Staples Center.
source
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

  • Read more:

The Lakers left 2 empty seats for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and gave out 20,000 Bryant jerseys at the emotional first game since his death

LeBron James gave a loving eulogy to his ‘brother’ Kobe Bryant before the Lakers first game since tragic helicopter accident

Inside Kobe and Shaq’s relationship: One of the NBA’s most iconic dynasties and fiercest rivalries

The Lakers got together for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death to have a team lunch and grieve