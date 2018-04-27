LIVE!: The historic meeting between South Korea and North Korea is underway — here’s how it’s unfolding

- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made history as the first leader to cross over to South Korean soil since the Korean War ended in armistice in 1953.
Kim is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In for the first time in a closed-door meeting delivered public statements.
The two to are likely to discuss pressing issues such as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as defusing military tensions along border, and potentially establishing economic cooperation between the nations.
Here’s how the event is unfolding live:
12:15 p.m.: A South Korean government spokesman told press that Kim reportedly said to Moon that he if were to be invited to the Blue House, he would go “anytime.”
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
12:00 p.m.: Security guards escort Kim Jong Un’s motorcade back to North Korea. Kim returned to the North for a break, and talks are expected to resume this afternoon.
- source
- Screenshot/KBS
10:15 a.m.: The leaders opened up their dialogue to the press. Kim made the first statements, followed by Moon.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:40 a.m: Kim’s note added to the book reads: “New history begins now.”
- source
- Screenshot/KBS
Kim Jong Un’s note in the Peace House guest book: “New history begins now.”
9:40 a.m.: Kim ceremoniously signs the guest book at the Peace House.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:39: a.m.: Kim and Moon enter the Peace House to conduct their closed-door meeting. They will deliver public statements following the meeting.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:37: a.m.: Moon Jae-In shakes hands with the North Korean envoy; notably in attendance is Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
Other attendees:
Ri Su Yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee
Kim Yong Nam, president of the People’s Assembly
Ri Yong Ho, minister of foreign affairs
Kim Yong Chul, head of national intelligence
9:36 a.m.: An overview of the scene outside the Peace House. On the left, the South Korean envoy, and on the right, the North Korean envoy.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:34 a.m.: Kim does not salute the soldiers as he makes his procession. He appears to be breathing heavily.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:34 a.m.: Moon Jae-In salutes soldiers as he proceeds to the Peace House.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:32 a.m.: Moon Jae-In and Kim Jong Un proceed down the red carpet.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:31 a.m.: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In shake hands and pose for photos.
- source
- Reuters/Screenshot
9:31 a.m.: Kim and Moon symbolically step back over the Demarcation Line into North Korea. The move was apparently improvised and they hold hands while doing so.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:31: a.m.: Moon welcomes Kim across the Demarcation Line. This historic moment shot is the first time a North Korean leader has ever stepped onto South Korean soil.
- source
- Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images
9:29 a.m.: Kim Jong Un, still standing in North Korea, went off-script and tried to convince Moon to enter into North Korea. The two leaders shook hands for the first time in history.
- source
- Screenshoi/Reuters
9:27 a.m.: Kim Jong Un arrives for historic meeting.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters
9:20 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-In arrives at the Peace House.
- source
- Screenshot/Reuters