Watch live: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying Spacecom AMOS-17 satellite after explosion destroyed first one in 2016

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch an AMOS-17 communications satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Tuesday evening local time.

The mission comes three years after a launchpad explosion destroyed a different Israeli communications satellite.

SpaceX will livestream the launch. The broadcast is set to begin 15 minutes before liftoff. The satellite will be deployed approximately 31 minutes later.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Spacecom’s AMOS-17 communications satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Tuesday. The mission comes nearly three years after a launch pad explosion destroyed a different Israeli communications satellite (Spacecom’s AMOS-6) in September 2016.

The satellite from Tuesday’s launch, which happened at 7:23 p.m. EDT, will provide increased connectivity across Africa by supporting a “growth in a variety of broadcast, broadband, mobility, and data services,” according to a press release.

The satellite will be deployed approximately 31 minutes later.

“AMOS-17 will operate in the C, Ku and Ka bands with a digital channelizer to provide fixed high throughput (HTS) C-band coverage to Africa, steerable HTS Ka-band coverage to anywhere from China to Brazil, and extensive Ku-band coverage throughout Africa with additional coverage in Europe, the Middle East, China, and India,” SpaceX said in the press release.

Read more: A rocket SpaceX was testing exploded on a launch pad in Florida

No injuries were reported in the 2016 blast, but it did result in “the loss of the vehicle and its payload,” the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted shortly after the incident.

For this launch, SpaceX will not be trying to land or collect its boosters after the launch, CBS News reported.

SpaceX will livestream the launch. The broadcast is set to begin 15 minutes before liftoff.

The mission timeline, provided by the press kit with approximated times, goes as follows:

COUNTDOWN Hr/Min/Sec- Event

00:38:00- SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

00:35:00- RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading underway

00:35:00- 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading underway

00:16:00- 2nd stage LOX loading underway

00:07:00- Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:01:00- Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks

00:01:00- Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45- SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

00:00:03- Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00- Falcon 9 liftoff

LAUNCH, LANDING, AND SATELLITE DEPLOYMENT Hr/Min/Sec- Event

00:01:04- Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket)

00:02:45- 1st stage main engine cutoff (MECO)

00:02:48- 1st and 2nd stages separate

00:02:56- 2nd stage engine starts

00:03:36- Fairing deployment

00:08:09- 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)

00:26:24- 2nd stage engine restarts

00:27:24- 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2)

00:31:55- AMOS-17 deployment

Watch the broadcast below