WATCH LIVE — IGNITION: Smart Cities livestream from Washington, DC

source Jin S. Lee / Business Insider

IGNITION: Smart Cities is happening tomorrow, December 10, in Washington, DC, featuring conversations with industry leaders and senior city officials who are transforming cities.

Starting at 9:00am ET sharp, we’ll explore the innovations, technologies, and issues shaping the future of cities.

The agenda will include:

Transforming Cities Today: Panel Discussion with Industry Leader

Moderator: Antonio Villas-Boas, Senior Tech Reporter, Business Insider

Panelists:

Kevin Garlan, North America Innovation Head (Treasury and Trade Services), Citi

Lindsey Parker, Chief Technology Officer, City of Washington, DC

Graham Rapier, Transportation Reporter, Business Insider

What Happens in Vegas Doesn’t Stay in Vegas: Graham Rapier, Transportation Reporter, Business Insider in conversation with Michael Sherwood, Director of IT and Technology, City of Las Vegas

Toward Digital Equity: Cadie Thompson, Deputy Executive Editor, Business Insider in conversation with Lindsey Parker, CTO, Washington, DC

Tune in to the livestream tomorrow, Tuesday morning right here, and join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #IGNITIONSmartCities.