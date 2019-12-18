WATCH: Malaysian student, 22, gives honest speech about burnout at US university – and netizens are bursting with pride

Caption goes here University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Malaysian graduate has become the newest pride of the country after her commencement speech at an American university went viral online earlier this week.

Geology major Lisa Kamal, 22, was chosen by senior class officers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to give the keynote speech at its Winter Commencement ceremony on Monday (Dec 16) – and it’s since been watched over 300,000 times on social media.

When the going gets tough, channel your inner @Lin_Manuel. Lisa Kamal did exactly that to cope with the stresses of school before treating her fellow graduates to #Hamilton lyrics of her own on the #UWGrad stage. You’re an inspiration to us all, @AM1DALA! https://t.co/yGnMAOZd7i pic.twitter.com/3x9aDUpUBU — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) December 16, 2019

Lisa, the winner of the “On To the Future” award from the Geological Society of America and the school’s first undergraduate to take a graduate-level course in electron microprobe analysis under a prestigious Hilldale Undergraduate Research Fellowship, also organises and performs plays, dances and songs for the Malaysian Students Association.

But these activites took a toll on the all-rounder, who suffered from anxiety and burnout and had to undergo mental health counselling from her sophomore year, she told the university’s news portal.

Lisa added that she had auditioned for the position of commencement speaker to highlight her difficulties in achieving success.

She said in her speech to a crowd of 7,000: “In my second year in college, I suffered burnout to the point of losing motivation to finish this degree. I’d overwhelmed myself past my breaking point with things that would look good on my resume, but I stopped feeling passion for anything I did or learned.”

“We work towards the promise of a great future for ourselves. While I was carrying the expectations of many, the heaviest ones were my own. When I didn’t meet them, the person I disappointed the most was myself,” she added.

Referencing Hamilton, Lisa paralleled the protagonists’s journey as an immigrant to her own experience living far from her family in Kuala Lumpur, adding that the musical’s soundtrack and support from friends later helped her to cope.

She said: “Look at where you are. Look at where you started. You made it here, you did it day after day. You made the choice to rise up and give yourself another chance to start over every single morning.”

“There (are) everyday human experiences that give weight and substance to this certificate you are about to receive: every sacrifice, every bit of energy you dragged out of you every morning, even if all you managed to do was scratch the bare minimum.”

“You’re graduating today. You did enough and I am proud of you. I am immensely proud of you.”