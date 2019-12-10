WATCH: Malaysia’s first e-sports gold medallist is an engineering professor who smashed his Thai opponent in a Hearthstone match

The 29-year-old assistant professor in Putrajaya said he felt “amazing, happy and grateful” to make the historic win. Facebook/E-sukan

Malaysia’s newest SEA Games gold medallist isn’t your typical athlete – he’s a bespectacled engineering professor who plays video games in his spare time.

According to Bernama, Yew Weng Kean, 29, made history on Monday (Dec 9) after beating Thai opponent Werit Popan 3-1 in a Hearthstone match to clinch Malaysia’s first-ever e-sports gold.

Yew played using his online moniker, wkyew90.

Read also: Breakdance is now a SEA Games sport – and Malaysia’s Lego Sam is the first-ever winner, Singapore wins bronze

Hearthstone – a two-player online card game developed by entertainment giant Blizzard – was one of six titles played, alongside Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (where Malaysia scored Bronze).

This year is the first time e-sports has been entered as a medal event at the bi-annual Games.

Yew Weng Kean of Malaysia defeats Popan Werit of Thailand in the best of 4 games for the gold medal for Hearthstone. Yew… Posted by 2019 SEA Games on Sunday, 8 December 2019

The assistant professor at the Putrajaya campus of Scotland’s Heriot-Watt University told Bernama after the medal ceremony that he felt “amazing, happy and grateful” to make the historic win.

Yew, an electrical engineering PhD graduate from Universiti Tenaga Nasional, added that e-sports was here to stay.

“Parents should look at it from a positive side, because gaming can actually improve your (child’s) thinking, critical and strategic skills. These are all the necessary skills to life,” he said.

The academic also advised youth to balance their time between gaming, healthy activities, and studies.

Following his win, congratulations poured in on social media for Yew, who is also a council member of Malaysia’s Institution of Engineers and a board member of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organization.

Sports Minster Syed Saddiq thanked Yew on Instagram for making Malaysians proud, adding that he had sat with Yew’s father to cheer him on during the match.

Domino’s Malaysia’s also promised Yew a 10-year supply of free pizza.

GOLDDDDDD! CONGRATULATIONS 🤩🥳 to Yew Weng Kean 🇲🇾on winning GOLD 🥇for Hearthstone! We have another Esports Medal in SEA Games 2019! MALAYSIA BOLEH ❤! 10 years worth of pizzas 🍕 coming his way😃! pic.twitter.com/iydSrOeLi0 — Pizza is Bae (@DominosMY) December 9, 2019

Watch Yew’s gold-medal Hearthstone match against Thailand here:

THE 2019 SEA GAMES ESPORTS COMPETITION DAY 5 The Games continue on Day 5 of the #2019SEAGames eSports competitions. #WeWinAsOne #PHforOne Posted by 2019 SEA Games on Sunday, 8 December 2019

Read also: