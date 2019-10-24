A 25-year-old Austrian pulled off one of the goals of the season when he ripped an ‘unsaveable’ half-volley winner into the top corner

caption Sabitzer’s stunner ensured Leipzig beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 on Tuesday night. source YouTube/BT Sport

Marcel Sabitzer scored one of the goals of the season on Tuesday as RB Leipzig beat Zenit St. Petersburg 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

The Austrian swerved the ball on the half-volley into the top corner from the far right corner of the box, earning his side the win at the Red Bull Arena.

The goal was similar to Radja Nainggolan’s effort for Cagliari on Sunday – the Belgian also finding the top corner with a half-volley from distance.

You can watch both goals below.

Read more of our soccer coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Marcel Sabitzer scored one of the goals of the season on Tuesday to complete RB Leipzig’s second-half turnaround against Zenit St. Petersburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Leipzig trailed 1-0 at half-time thanks to Yaroslav Rakitskiy’s fine effort from distance, but leveled the score just four minutes after the break through Konrad Laimer.

Read more: Kylian Mbappe broke a Lionel Messi record when he came off the bench to score 3 goals in PSG’s 5-0 romp over Club Brugge

But 10 minutes later, Sabitzer produced a moment of magic that had the home crowd at the Red Bull Arena on their feet in awe, and the Zenit defenders with their hands on hips wondering what had just happened.

Picking up Lukas Klostermann’s deep cross on the far right corner of the penalty area, Sabitzer took a neat touch on his chest before eyeing up the goal and striking the ball with dip, swerve, and power into the top left hand corner of Mikhail Kerzhakov’s net.

Watch Sabitzer’s stunner here:

RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer just scored one of the best goals you'll see ALL season. WOW. ???????????? (via @brlive) pic.twitter.com/VbMq4mtUGz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 23, 2019

Or if you’re in a different region, here:

Marcel Sabitzer hits an absolute BEAUTY on the half-volley! ???? It's doesn't get more top corner than that! Wait for that reverse angle ???? pic.twitter.com/UnpPK5zhVt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2019

The Austrian’s spectacular strike, which was his fifth for Leipzig this term, was similar to Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan’s equally fine effort on Sunday.

The Belgium midfielder, on-loan from Inter Milan, found the top corner just nine minutes into his side’s 2-0 win over SPAL with an incredible half-volley from 30-yards out.

Watch Nainggolan’s goal here:

QUE GOLAZO! ???????????? Marcel Sabitzer may just have scored the best goal you'll see this week!#UCL pic.twitter.com/LKVXnvedIt — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 23, 2019

Or if you’re in another region, here: