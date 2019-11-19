The new ‘Cats’ trailer takes us deeper into the bizarre movie starring Taylor Swift and other A-list celebrities

By
Kim Renfro
-
Taylor Swift in the movie

Taylor Swift in the movie “Cats.”
Universal Pictures

  • A new movie based on the Broadway play “Cats” is coming to theaters this December.
  • The latest trailer shows off even more of the star-studded cast singing and dancing – all with visual effects work done on their face and body to transform them into half-humans, half-cats.
  • The first look at the film garnered a lot of confused reactions.
  • Now the extra footage just raises even more questions about the cats, which sometimes appear “naked” and other times are fully clothed.
  • Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench, James Corden, and more all star in the movie as various cats who sing.
  • “Cats” arrives in theaters on December 20. Watch the new trailer below.
