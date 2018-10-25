Pink and her daughter sang a song from ‘The Greatest Showman’ together and the video is adorable

caption Pink conducts her daughter in the studio. source Atlantic Records/YouTube

Pink and her daughter Willow were in a recording studio together.

Both have songs that will be featured on “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined” soundtrack.

The video of them recording is adorable.

Pink and her daughter Willow Sage Hart hit the recording studio together.

The 39-year-old singer and her 7-year-old daughter sang songs from “The Greatest Showman” for a new cover album of the musical soundtrack. Pink sang “A Million Dreams,” while Hart is credited with “A Million Dreams (Reprise).”

An adorable video of the two of them recording showed Pink kneeling at her daughter’s side and encouraging her as she sang.

“I think you’re fun,” Pink said. “I’m glad I had you.”

The singer often takes her daughter to red carpets with her and even included her in a music video for “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.”

“The Greatest Showman: Reimagined” album will be released November 16.

Watch the video below.

