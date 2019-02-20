Kylian Mbappe was the best player on the pitch and Angel di Maria scored a pinball free kick as PSG crushed Montpellier 5-1

caption Angel di Maria celebrates with Kylian Mbappe. source Photo by RANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe was the best player on the pitch as Paris Saint-Germain claimed a crushing win on Wednesday.

Angel di Maria scored a stunner when he rocketed in a pinball-style free kick off of the frame of the goal and into the net.

Paris beat Montpellier 5-1 to stretch the team’s lead to 15 points at the top of Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe was the best player on the pitch and Angel di Maria scored a pinball free kick during Paris Saint-Germain’s thumping 5-1 win over Montpellier on Wednesday.

Even without Neymar, who has been injured since mid-January, Paris has showed no signs of slowing down as it tears through Ligue 1. The team’s latest triumph adds yet another three points to its lead at the top of the French division, with 65 points from 24 games – 15 more than its closest rival Lille, in second place.

PSG’s latest slaughter began in the 13th minute of Wednesday’s match. The roaming right back Dani Alves found space on the edge of the box having duped his marker and pinged a lofted pass to the six-yard line so Layvin Kurzawa could head the ball into the goal. 1-0.

Though Florent Mollet equalized for Montpellier 18 minutes later, Angel di Maria restored PSG’s lead just before the break with a pinball free kick he rocketed into the frame of the goal, then into the net. It was a goal hit so hard, so good, that Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate at Real Madrid, would have been proud. Bang. 2-1.

Watch it right here:

An OUTRAGEOUS free kick from Angel Di Maria ???? pic.twitter.com/SXp1bRuvET — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2019

Christopher Nkunku added a third for PSG in the 73rd minute when he lashed a header beyond the reaches of Montpeller goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Read more: Kylian Mbappe’s stunning volleyed goal was a work of art that channelled some of football’s biggest legends

But PSG’s night was not yet over and there was a two-goal scramble in just 60 seconds to wrap up the win.

Hilton, the Montpellier defender, was awarded an own goal when he seemed to get the last touch on what had otherwise been an Mbappe finish, before Kurzawa pinged a cross into Mbappe’s path who sent the ball home in the 79th minute. 5-1.

PSG is in Ligue 1 action once again on Saturday, when it entertains Nimes in Paris before a French Cup quarter-final clash against Dijon on Tuesday.

On this form, there will be few, if any, who can stop them.