Watch the harrowing moment Regina King defied injury as an NBA player hurls himself at her head

- James Devaney/Getty Image
- Regina King was almost injured as an audience member at a New York Knicks game Wednesday.
- The 48-year-old actress was sitting in the front row at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers.
- At one point during the third period, 76ers player Joel Embiid leaped into the crowd to try and get the ball.
- He managed to clear King’s head as she threw her arm up and tried to protect her face, but Embiid did end up hitting the MSG Network statistician sitting behind her.
- “Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities,” King wrote on her Twitter in response to the video now going viral. “Crisis averted.”
Regina King’s life just flashed before her eyes pic.twitter.com/YPLAwjyR6E
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 14, 2019