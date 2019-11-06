An 18-year-old scored 3 goals for Real Madrid, emphasizing why everybody’s calling him the next big thing in Brazilian football

caption Rodrygo stole the show at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. source Getty/Pierre-Philippe Marcou

An 18-year-old Brazilian striker called Rodrygo Goes was Real Madrid’s hero on Wednesday as Los Blancos drubbed Turkish team Galatasaray 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

The teenager – who is quickly establishing himself as one of the club’s most valuable assets – scored a hat-trick and assisted another to all but secure Madrid’s place in the knockout round of the competition.

His first came just four minutes after kick off, when he used his chest to control a cross from his countryman Marcelo, before cutting inside and drilling the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Three minutes later he added another. This time, it was his head that did the damage, guiding home another pinpoint ball from Marcelo to register the fastest brace in the Champions League history.

Watch it here:

Two goals in the opening seven minutes. Real Madrid have a new sensation in 18-year-old Rodrygo ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VcdQG59q0J — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 6, 2019

Sergio Ramos denied him the chance for a hat-trick in th 14th minute when he scored a penalty, but the Brazilian refused to give up and added his third in the final moments.

His third goal saw him become the third-youngest player in history to net a Champions League hat-trick, behind Madrid icon Raul and the former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Rodrygo is proving himself to be Madrid’s best summer acquisition

Madrid signed Rodrygo from Santos FC for $52 million in 2018 but the youngster didn’t join the club until earlier this year.

His arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu was overshadowed by the high-profile acquisitions of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

However, with Hazard and Jovic struggling to make an impact, Rodrygo is proving to be Madrid’s most important transfer.

He now has five goals in four starts for Madrid this season, over twice as many as Hazard and Jovic combined, and has dazzled the club’s fans with his trickery and sniper-like eye for goal.

So good has he been, he’s already drawn comparisons to Real Madrid and Brazil international Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

The teenager, though, has been quick to downplay the resemblance.

“I don’t want any comparisons with Ronaldo being made because he’s one of the game’s all-time best and one of my country’s best,” he told reporters, according to AS.

Madrid need just one point from its final two Champions League group games to secure a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Zidane’s side take on Paris Saint-Germain on November 26, before travelling to Club Brugge on December 11.

