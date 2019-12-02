WATCH: Singapore figure skater Chloe Ing’s gold medal SEA games performance

Ing beat runner-up Alisson Perticheto (Philippines) in the free skating segment, earning her the gold. Chong Yew/SNOC via Facebook/Singapore Ice Skating Association

Singapore’s national figure skater Chloe Ing has snagged a gold medal on Sunday (Dec 1) at the 30th SEA Games in Manila.

Ing, 21, joined Yong Yi Xiang (Wushu) and the national women’s floorball team as the winners of Singapore’s three gold medals thus far.

She scored 102 points in the free skate segment (also known as the long programme) and 50.67 points in the short programme on Friday (Nov 29) for a total of 152.67 points, The Straits Times reported.

Second place winner, 22-year-old Alisson Perticheto (Philippines), scored 79.11 in the free skate and 53.65 points in the short programme for a total of 132.76 points.

Congratulations to Chloe Ing for winning gold at the 30th SEA Games! She scored 152.67 to clinch the title for ladies… Posted by Singapore Ice Skating Association on Sunday, 1 December 2019

Ing, whose twin sister is fellow figure skater named Chantelle, previously won a silver medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games. She also came in third for Italy’s Merano Cup in 2017 and Buglaria’s Sofia Trophy last year.

Watch her gold-medal worthy free skate segment here:

Read also: