WATCH: Singapore figure skater Chloe Ing’s gold medal SEA games performance

Singapore’s national figure skater Chloe Ing has snagged a gold medal on Sunday (Dec 1) at the 30th SEA Games in Manila.
Ing, 21, joined Yong Yi Xiang (Wushu) and the national women’s floorball team as the winners of Singapore’s three gold medals thus far.
She scored 102 points in the free skate segment (also known as the long programme) and 50.67 points in the short programme on Friday (Nov 29) for a total of 152.67 points, The Straits Times reported.
Second place winner, 22-year-old Alisson Perticheto (Philippines), scored 79.11 in the free skate and 53.65 points in the short programme for a total of 132.76 points.
Ing, whose twin sister is fellow figure skater named Chantelle, previously won a silver medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games. She also came in third for Italy’s Merano Cup in 2017 and Buglaria’s Sofia Trophy last year.
Watch her gold-medal worthy free skate segment here:
