WATCH: The incredible moment a team of Malaysian chefs won the prestigious World Pastry Cup in France

The Malaysian team is made up of chef Patrick Siau, who is also coach; chef Tan Wei Loon; chef Otto Tay and chef Loi Ming Ai Facebook/ Coupe du Monde de la PatisserieSource

A team of Malaysian pastry chefs are basking in sweet glory after beating 21 other teams to win gold at the final event of the prestigious World Pastry Cup (or Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie) in Lyon, France.

The team – made up of chef Patrick Siau, who is also coach; chef Tan Wei Loon; chef Otto Tay and chef Loi Ming Ai – competed at the event on Monday (Jan 28) after winning the Asia Pastry Cup in April last year.

The selection process involved more than fifty national rounds and four continental selection events in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

A report by The Star 2 said tasks for this year’s finale include creating three chocolate desserts with Valrhona grands crus, three frozen fruit desserts from the Ravifruit range, 15 identical desserts on plate, and artistic creations made of sugar, chocolate, and sculpted hydric ice.

In its 30th year, the competition was themed nature, flora and fauna, with a special focus on the essential role played by bees and pollination.

A live stream on the event’s Facebook page captured the incredible moment the Malaysians chef heard they had won.

After shouting out with joy, the chefs carried their looks of disbelief to the podium, where they received their trophy. The were also awarded the Vase de Sèvres, which is given to the most beautiful creation.

The Malaysia team receiving their gold trophy. Facebook/ Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie

Chef Otto Tay, who is also a lecturer at the Academy of Pastry Art Malaysia, looked visibly overwhelmed as he hugged a fellow teammate and waved to supporters in the audience.

Chef Otto Tay Facebook/ Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie

A host for the event then called for the attention of the audience before saying that the next highlight would be “quite unusual for us, we’re not used to that – the national anthem of Malaysia!”

The team sings the Malaysian anthem. Facebook/ Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie

The team then sang along to the Malaysia anthem as their supporters waved the Malaysian flag proudly in the air.

The Malaysia team’s supporters sang along and waved the Malaysian flag. Facebook/ Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie

Official photos posted by Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie and the team’s supporters on Instagram show some of the stunning works produced by the team at the event.

The chocolare dessert and frozen fruit dessert by Team Malaysia. Instagram/Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie

The sugar and chocolate sculpture and the vegan dessert by Team Malaysia. Instagram/Amelian_yeeyee, Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie

The Japanese and Italian teams came in second and third, while Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan ranked seventh, ninth and 10th respectively.