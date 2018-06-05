Watch the World Cup for free at 55 locations across Singapore, community clubs to host screenings

- The Straits Times
The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be screened at 55 different community clubs across Singapore for free, the People’s Association (PA) announced on Tuesday (June 5) in a media release.
The aim is for residents to soak up the World Cup fever and bond as a community as family, friends and neighbours come together to watch the matches.
Aside from the broadcast of the games, there will also be a chance to partake in other activities including ‘Subbuteo’ table football showcases, football try-outs and a penalty challenge game.
Pearly Seah, director of youth and sports at the PA said: “We have received so much positive feedback and seen fantastic community spirit at the previous screenings. Although (the) World Cup only happens once every four years, it unites people regardless of age and race as they cheer on their favourite teams.”
Detailed schedules of the games will be made available on the websites of the community clubs, and fans can also check the PA website for more information.
Alternatively, the Singapore Sports Hub’s “Festival of Football” is another event which will broadcast the World Cup games and more for free when the tournament kicks off next Thursday.