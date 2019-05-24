Watch Theresa May’s tearful resignation speech: ‘I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold – the second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last’

source Getty

Theresa May held back tears as she announced her resignation.

The prime minister was visibly emotional as she announced that she would leave Downing Street and step down as Conservative leader on Friday June 7.

Speaking outside Number 10, May broke down as she said she would depart “with no will but enormous and enduring gratitude to serve the country I love.”

The prime minister broke into tears at the end of her speech as she said “I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold – the second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last.”

