WATCH: Thick haze and red skies turn Indonesia’s Jambi province into a terrifying lookalike of Star Wars’ red planet, Dathomir

The skies in Indonesia’s Muaro Jambi regency turned blood-red on Sunday (Sept 22).
Videos of the phenomenon, taken by shocked townspeople, went viral on social media.
Indonesia’s meterological agency said the red sky was due to pollutants in the air created by peatland fires.
These fires – and hazardous levels of resulting haze – have blanketed Indonesia for the past fortnight.
It’s not on Mars, not a filter, and not badly photoshopped.
Instead, videos of an Indonesian province have gone viral on social media for showing roads and towns bathed in an otherwordly, blood-red glow.
Shocked residents of Sumatra’s Muaro Jambi documented the glowing red skies outside their homes on Sunday (Sept 22), with many tying the alarming sight to raging forest fires across the island.
Desa Betung, Muaro Jambi#AsapKarhutla #asapjambi #BersamaTanganiKarhutla pic.twitter.com/vNatBTRI83
— Wein Arifin (@WeinArifin) September 21, 2019
Ini sore bukan malam. Ini bumi bukan planet mars. Ini jambi bukan di luar angkasa. Ini kami yang bernafas dengan paru-paru, bukannya dengan insang. Kami ini manusia butuh udara yang bersih, bukan penuh asap.
Lokasi : Kumpeh, Muaro Jambi #KabutAsap #KebakaranHutanMakinMenggila pic.twitter.com/ZwGMVhItwi
— Zuni Shofi Yatun Nisa (@zunishofiyn) September 21, 2019
Jambi, a south-eastern province on the island of Sumatra, is one of two areas where forest burning and toxic haze is currently at its worst, the other being Kalimantan.
Dapet kiriman video sama temen di bagian kumpeh,muaro jambi. Suasana nya jadi merah karna asap dan titik api disana, di kota jambi hanya asap yang tebal.
Pak @jokowi tolong lirik kami di jambi ini :(( pic.twitter.com/pY6IZaiElB
— nirma saputri (@nirmasptri) September 21, 2019
breathed fresh air, and as you can see it just worsened. we can't do anything except pray, and giving our support to fire fighters, and one pray from you all means so much for us. thank you.
— fira🦖🐰 (@yoojeongie_) September 21, 2019
Netizens’ videos, which show townspeople going about their business amid the dim reddish light, look almost like a scene from the swamp planet Dathomir in Star Wars (or any other evil-evoking sci-fi planet with red skies, for that matter.)
Commenters described the scenes as “scary”, “creepy”, and “apocalyptic”, and even drew parallels with the planet Mars.
The unbelievable red hue even led some to claim the videos were a hoax.
View this post on Instagram
Red skies cover parts of Indonesia as forest fire crisis worsens. 🔥 The phenomenon is known as "Rayleigh Scattering,'' which can happen when sunlight is dispersed by smoke or airborne particles that filter shorter wavelengths and release longer wavelengths in the orange or red spectrum. Across Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands, the skies have been covered in a thick smog for the last two weeks after farmers began lighting small fires to clear waste crops. Indonesian government officials have deployed 10,000+ firemen to battle the forest fires. 📸: Zomi Saputra
View this post on Instagram
Pemandangan bertukar Merah seperti senja di daerah Kumpe -JAMBI sekitar pukul 12 tgh hari ini…dikatakan kesan daripada kebakaran hutan..21.9.19. Kredit: Lipan Bara Semoga dipermudahkan segala urusan..dan jadikan ini sebagai pengajaran berguna utk kita semua. Tidak perlu kata2 kesat atau menghina sesama kita. Cukup doakan yg baik2 untuk mereka. #Indonesia #prayforindonesia #jerebu #kebakaranhutan #kabutasap #haze
Jambi’s terrifying scenes come after hazardous smog from burning forests killed at least two people and made thousands of others fall ill, even affecting local wildlife like birds, snakes and the endangered Bornean orang utan.
The same day the red skies appeared, Indonesia’s meteorological agency took to Instagram to clarify that the phenomenon was due to particulate matter present in haze, and not the fires themselves.
According to satellite images, forest fires are burning near Jambi’s Berbak National Park, an enormous peatland. Burning dried peat, which is rich in carbon, creates extra toxic haze thick with fine particulate matter.
Incredible images from Sentinel 2 of the forest fires burning in Jambi region in Indonesia. Hundreds of fire burning around Berbak National Park putting a lot of pressure on this ecosystem, the largest undisturbed swamp forest in southeastern Asia. https://t.co/E3u2Y8nVXt pic.twitter.com/p0QaBFrjad
— Juan Caamaño (@jcaamano_) September 22, 2019
Thick smoke blown in from these hot spots blanketed the Jambi province, resulting in “hazardous” concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM10), such as fine ash, in the Muaro Jambi area on Sept 22.
While nearby areas like Palembang and Pekanbaru also saw high PM10 readings, these particles were “very highly concentrated” over a broad area in the regency specifically, the agency said.
View this post on Instagram
Beberapa hari terakhir, beredar viral di masyarakat langit di Muaro Jambi berwarna merah, sinar matahari tertutup asap tebal. . . BMKG mencatat hal tersebut peristiwa yang dapat dijelaskan secara ilmiah. . . Hasil analisis citra satelit Himawari-8 tanggal 21 September di sekitar Muaro Jambi, tampak terdapat *banyak titik panas* dan sebaran *asap yang sangat tebal*. . . Asap dari kebakaran hutan dan lahan ini berbeda dari daerah lain yang juga mengalami kebakaran, wilayah lain pada satelit tampak berwarna cokelat namun di Muaro Jambi menunjukkan warna putih yang mengindikasikan bahwa lapisan asap yang sangat TEBAL. Hal ini dimungkinkan karena kebakaran lahan / hutan yang terjadi di wilayah tersebut, terutama pada lahan-lahan gambut. . . Tebalnya asap juga didukung oleh tingginya konsentrasi debu partikulat polutan berukuran <10 mikron (PM10). Hari ini, tengah malam di Jambi, pengukuran konsentrasi PM10 = 373,9 ug/m3, menunjukkan kondisi TIDAK SEHAT. . . Di Pekanbaru lebih parah lagi, yaitu konsentrasi debu polutan PM10 kategori BERBAHAYA 406,4 ug/m3 . . Informasi Konsentrasi Partikulat (PM10) BMKG tiap jamnya dapat dipantau pada laman http://www.bmkg.go.id/kualitas-udara/informasi-partikulat-pm10.bmkg . . *Mengapa Langit Memerah?* Jika ditinjau dari teori fisika atmosfer pada panjang gelombang sinar tampak, langit berwarna merah ini disebabkan oleh adanya hamburan sinar matahari oleh partikel mengapung di udara yang berukuran kecil (aerosol), dikenal dengan istilah hamburan mie ( Mie Scattering ) . Mie scattering terjadi jika diameter aerosol dari polutan di atmosfer sama dengan panjang gelombang dari sinar tampak ( visible) matahari. . . Panjang gelombang sinar merah berada pada ukuran 0,7 mikrometer. Dari data BMKG kita mengetahui bahwa konsentrasi debu partikulat polutan berukuran <10 mikrometer sangat tinggi di sekitar Jambi, Palembang, dan Pekanbaru. Tetapi langit yang berubah merah terjadi di Muaro Jambi. Ini berarti debu polutan di daerah tersebut DOMINAN berukuran sekitar 0,7 mikrometer atau lebih dengan konsentrasi sangat tinggi. Selain konsentrasi tinggi, tentunya sebaran partikel polutan ini juga LUAS untuk dapat membuat langit berwarna merah.
In a phenomenon known as Mie scattering, the PM10 particles had the same diameter as the wavelength of red light – 0.7 micrometers – and ended up filtering out sunlight, causing the sky to look red, it added.
According to Sina Harian, this phenomenon had occurred in Indonesia before, after the massive eruptions of Krakatau and Mount Pinatubo in 1883 and 1991 respectively.
