WATCH: Thick haze and red skies turn Indonesia’s Jambi province into a terrifying lookalike of Star Wars’ red planet, Dathomir

The skies in Indonesia’s Muaro Jambi regency turned blood-red on Sunday (Sept 22).

Videos of the phenomenon, taken by shocked townspeople, went viral on social media.

Indonesia’s meterological agency said the red sky was due to pollutants in the air created by peatland fires.

These fires – and hazardous levels of resulting haze – have blanketed Indonesia for the past fortnight.

It’s not on Mars, not a filter, and not badly photoshopped.

Instead, videos of an Indonesian province have gone viral on social media for showing roads and towns bathed in an otherwordly, blood-red glow.

Shocked residents of Sumatra’s Muaro Jambi documented the glowing red skies outside their homes on Sunday (Sept 22), with many tying the alarming sight to raging forest fires across the island.

Ini sore bukan malam. Ini bumi bukan planet mars. Ini jambi bukan di luar angkasa. Ini kami yang bernafas dengan paru-paru, bukannya dengan insang. Kami ini manusia butuh udara yang bersih, bukan penuh asap.

Lokasi : Kumpeh, Muaro Jambi #KabutAsap #KebakaranHutanMakinMenggila pic.twitter.com/ZwGMVhItwi — Zuni Shofi Yatun Nisa (@zunishofiyn) September 21, 2019

Jambi, a south-eastern province on the island of Sumatra, is one of two areas where forest burning and toxic haze is currently at its worst, the other being Kalimantan.

Dapet kiriman video sama temen di bagian kumpeh,muaro jambi. Suasana nya jadi merah karna asap dan titik api disana, di kota jambi hanya asap yang tebal.

Pak @jokowi tolong lirik kami di jambi ini :(( pic.twitter.com/pY6IZaiElB — nirma saputri (@nirmasptri) September 21, 2019

breathed fresh air, and as you can see it just worsened. we can't do anything except pray, and giving our support to fire fighters, and one pray from you all means so much for us. thank you. — fira🦖🐰 (@yoojeongie_) September 21, 2019

Netizens’ videos, which show townspeople going about their business amid the dim reddish light, look almost like a scene from the swamp planet Dathomir in Star Wars (or any other evil-evoking sci-fi planet with red skies, for that matter.)

Commenters described the scenes as “scary”, “creepy”, and “apocalyptic”, and even drew parallels with the planet Mars.

The unbelievable red hue even led some to claim the videos were a hoax.

Jambi’s terrifying scenes come after hazardous smog from burning forests killed at least two people and made thousands of others fall ill, even affecting local wildlife like birds, snakes and the endangered Bornean orang utan.

The same day the red skies appeared, Indonesia’s meteorological agency took to Instagram to clarify that the phenomenon was due to particulate matter present in haze, and not the fires themselves.

According to satellite images, forest fires are burning near Jambi’s Berbak National Park, an enormous peatland. Burning dried peat, which is rich in carbon, creates extra toxic haze thick with fine particulate matter.

Incredible images from Sentinel 2 of the forest fires burning in Jambi region in Indonesia. Hundreds of fire burning around Berbak National Park putting a lot of pressure on this ecosystem, the largest undisturbed swamp forest in southeastern Asia. https://t.co/E3u2Y8nVXt pic.twitter.com/p0QaBFrjad — Juan Caamaño (@jcaamano_) September 22, 2019

Thick smoke blown in from these hot spots blanketed the Jambi province, resulting in “hazardous” concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM10), such as fine ash, in the Muaro Jambi area on Sept 22.

While nearby areas like Palembang and Pekanbaru also saw high PM10 readings, these particles were “very highly concentrated” over a broad area in the regency specifically, the agency said.

In a phenomenon known as Mie scattering, the PM10 particles had the same diameter as the wavelength of red light – 0.7 micrometers – and ended up filtering out sunlight, causing the sky to look red, it added.

According to Sina Harian, this phenomenon had occurred in Indonesia before, after the massive eruptions of Krakatau and Mount Pinatubo in 1883 and 1991 respectively.

