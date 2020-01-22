A 16-year-old makeup artist flawlessly transforms into Timothée Chalamet in a viral TikTok video

caption Charlotte Roberts transformed herself into actor Timothée Chalamet with makeup. source Charlotte Roberts/TikTok and Charlotte Roberts/Instagram

Makeup artist and TikTok user Charlotte Roberts channeled her talents to transform herself into actor Timothée Chalamet.

The inspiration for the video, Roberts said, came from Chalamet’s presence “all over” her TikTok For You page.

The 16-year-old has a large Instagram following for her makeup transformations, including looks from “Mean Girls” and “Black Swan.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Makeup artist Charlotte Roberts showcased her artistic talents on TikTok by taking on a new challenge: transforming herself into Timothée Chalamet.

In the video – which has been liked on the platform by nearly 400,000 people at the time of this post – the 16-year-old contoured her jaw and filled in her eyebrows to match Chalamet. The end result? A face that looks unnervingly similar to that of the “Little Women” star.

@charlottelooks my fyp has been a constant stream of timothée so i thought iwould join in lRoddy Ricch The Box but its GROOVY – llusionmusic

Roberts shared the final look on Instagram, citing Chalamet's presence "all over" her TikTok For You page as the inspiration behind the transformation.

"I look at what's going on trending-wise with memes, mainly on TikTok and Twitter, and I saw 10 videos of him in a row," she told Insider.

Contouring oneself to look like Chalamet isn't as easy as the British teen makes it look in the edited video. The makeup transformation took almost four hours to complete, Roberts told Insider.

Chalamet isn't her only makeup transformation either. On Instagram, where the beauty guru has 157,000 followers, she's recreated looks from movies including "Black Swan," "Maleficent," and "Mean Girls," among others. Roberts' versatility is evident in the range of characters she's replicated, from the Statue of Liberty to Audrey Hepburn to Buddy the Elf.

In the wake of her video's popularity, Roberts is looking towards the future.

"I would love to have some of my own products one day," she told Insider. "I'm also currently thinking about doing a YouTube show with my sister [makeup artist Abby Roberts]."

As for makeup transformations, she has some ambitious projects in mind. "I would love to do more meme-related videos," she said, adding, "and a mashup of every Mike Myers character."

Some fans will soon have the opportunity to see Roberts' makeup skills in person. She announced in an Instagram story on January 21 that she plans to attend VidCon London where she will be joining the Meet & Greet Lottery.