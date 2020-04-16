Tom Hardy looks sickly and scarred in the new trailer for gangster biopic ‘Capone’

- source
- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Vertical Entertainment
- The new trailer for Tom Hardy’s Al Capone biopic “Capone” has just dropped, and Hardy looks almost unrecognizable as the aged gangster.
- Originally titled “Fonzo,” the film follows a 47-year-old, dementia-stricken Capone after 11 years in prison, and shows him plagued by visions of his violent past.
- “Fantastic Four” director Josh Trank, who tweeted the trailer, writes and helms the film, while Matt Dillon and Jack Lowden costar.
- “Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut.),” the director tweeted.
- While the release date has been set, it’s unclear what medium the film will be shown on amid the coronavirus crisis.
TRAILER.
Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12.
(Different title. My cut. ????) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6
— Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020
