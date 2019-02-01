ESPN+ is streaming UFC and WBO fights the day before the Super Bowl — here’s how to watch them for free

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The UFC‘s Fight Night 144 and the World Boxing Organization’s featherweight, lightweight, and light heavyweight championships take place this Saturday, February 2.

All of this weekend’s events are streaming on ESPN’s new streaming service, ESPN+.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial to ESPN+ here.

The UFC and WBO have some major events scheduled on Saturday night that should help pass the time leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. These events will be airing across the ESPN platform, and you can watch them for free by signing up for a seven-day trial to the sports network’s new streaming service, ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night 144 starts streaming on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 2. The evening has two main events. The first is a featherweight fight between two Brazilian competitors – veteran José Aldo who boasts a 27-4 all-time record, and rising star Renato Moicano who has won 13 of his first 14 matches. Aldo is a well-known Muay Thai specialist while Moicano possesses a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

The other main event of the evening on the UFC side is thought to be the deciding match for who goes on to face the current holder of the bantamweight belt, TJ Dillashaw, who recently lost to Henry Cajudo at Barclays Center on January 19. While there are no guarantees as to whether a victory will vault competitors Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes toward a chance to fight for the championship belt, a loss would almost certainly eliminate it. chances.

ESPN will also be airing the WBO’s world featherweight and lightweight championships at 10 p.m. as well as the light heavyweight championships at midnight. The vacancy in the lightweight bracket will be filled by the winner of the Richard Commey and Isa Chaniev fight, immediately followed by current featherweight champion Oscar Valdez defending his title against Carmine Tommasone. These fights will be aired on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, but can also be streamed via the ESPN+ streaming service.

Then at midnight, former world titleholder Sergey Kovalev hopes for a different outcome in this rematch against Eleider Alvarez after losing via knockout on August 4. This match will be exclusively streamed via the ESPN+ streaming service.

You can stream ESPN+ on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android and Apple mobile devices, among other options.