WATCH: US-born panda Bei Bei just flew to China for the first time on a private FedEx plane with all-he-can-eat bamboo

caption Bei Bei enjoying some bamboo before he got on board the FedEx Panda Express for his 16-hour trip to Chengdu, China. source FedEx

What would you bring if you were getting on a 16-hour flight for the first time in your life? Wine, cheese and crackers, and a laptop equipped with the latest episodes of Terrace House, perhaps?

For 4-year-old Bei Bei, it’s close to 30kg of bamboo, 1kg of apples and pears, 1kg of sweet potatoes, two bags of leaf-eater biscuits, and plenty of water.

Bei Bei is a giant panda, by the way.

The black-and-white bear, who was born in Washington, DC, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, flew to his ancestral home in China for the very first time on Tuesday (Nov 19).

While Bei Bei is the offspring of the National Zoo’s Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, all baby pandas born in captivity must return to China by the age of four so they can be part of a breeding program to strengthen their diminished population, Business Insider reported previously.

Bei Bei’s two elder siblings – Tai Shan and Bao Bao – were also returned to China in 2017 and 2010.

Needless to say, Bei Bei’s flight was nothing but ordinary.

Not only was the FedEx Panda Express B777F painted in special livery to mark his trip, Bei Bei was also given a special crate to sit in, and was accompanied by one panda keeper and a veterinarian.

caption What’s on board the Panda Express? Bei Bei and a lot of his favourite snacks. source FedEx

The non-stop flight from Washington’s Dulles International Airport to Chengdu was operated by FedEx Express, which donated its logistics services to bring Bei Bei there.

caption Bei Bei finally arrived in Chengdu on Thursday, November 21, 2019. source FedEx

According to the National Zoo’s website, giant pandas consume around 20 to 40 pounds (9kg to 18kg) of bamboo each day.

Giant pandas, which were previously considered “endangered”, are now categorised by the IUCN as a “vulnerable” species.

caption Yum yum in my tum tum. source FedEx

As solitary animals, it is normal for giant panda cubs to separate from their mothers to establish their own territories between 18 months and 2 years of age, FedEx said in a statement.

Prior to the flight, Bei Bei spent a month getting accustomed to the crate space and flight environment.

caption Part of his “luggage” was 30kg of bamboo. source FedEx

He was met at the airport in Chengdu by his new keepers from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. They then took him to the Bifengxia Panda Base where he will stay in quarantine for around 30 days.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s keeper will also remain with Bei Bei for a short time to help him get used to his new home in China.

caption Bei Bei being unloaded from the FedEx Panda Express in Chengdu. source FedEx

Watch how Bei Bei embarked on his trip from Washington, DC in this clip provided by FedEx:

Read also: