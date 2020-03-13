caption Oleksandr Usyk with his May 23 opponent Dereck Chisora. source Twitter / Matchroom Sport

Oleksandr Usyk took a selfie with his heavyweight opponent Dereck Chisora and then appeared to spray disinfectant in the air.

Usyk and Chisora were in London at a press conference to announce a fight on May 23.

Soccer in London, though, has ground to a halt after the Arsenal FC manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea FC athlete Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus.

The boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said he was concerned about his near-term shows, but said until the government says anything different regarding the cancelation of mass gatherings, it’s “business as usual.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the world’s top boxers appeared to spray disinfectant at a press conference in London after taking selfies with his May 23 opponent.

Oleksandr Usyk is ranked by Insider as the fifth best boxer on the planet right now regardless of weight class.

He is scheduled to fight the British heavyweight Dereck Chisora in the city’s 02 Arena on May 23.

Other sports organizations in London have postponed events as the Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea FC athlete Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for the coronavirus, with many of the squad members, coaches, and officials at both teams now in self-isolation.

Premier League matches have since been delayed until April 3 at the earliest.

Boxing has continued to operate in the UK, though, with Matchroom Sport managing director Eddie Hearn holding a press conference in London to announce the prospective Usyk vs. Chisora bout.

At the event, Usyk and Chisora posed for a selfie, after which Usyk then appeared to spray disinfectent in the air.

Watch the selfie below:

“Last 24 hours … so many different sports affected around the world,” Hearn told the Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube. “Boxing is one of those sports, particularly in America, [where it has been] canceled this weekend.

“I’ve just seen the announcement of the Premier League. They’re talking about April 3 [and then] back to normal at the moment, on April 4. Things can change. It’s a case by case scenario, we’re led by the government, and it’s business as usual.”

Hearn then said that if shows were canceled, fans who bought tickets would be refunded.

He then said he thought near-term events could be under threat. “I’m more concerned about March 28 at the 02 [Arena], April 4 in Newcastle. Right now, everything goes ahead.

“It’s worrying for everybody … Matchroom Boxing, promoters, not just for the fighters, but the whole country is going to be impacted. Businesses will be impacted.

“Be smart, on it, and come up with contingency plans. I’m concerned about people at our events but also fighters. Fighters who have trained for seven or eight weeks, trying to peak to a moment.

“We have to think about contingency plans.”