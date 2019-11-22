Watch Trump openly admit on live TV to doing the thing he’s accused of in the impeachment inquiry

- source
- Fox News
- In a Friday morning interview on “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump admitted to doing the key act driving the House’s current impeachment inquiry of his presidency.
- Specifically, he admitted to holding up military aid to pressure Ukraine’s government to investigate a baseless conspiracy that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.
- Trump referenced a completely discredited conspiracy theory that CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm he falsely claimed was owned by Ukrainians, got its hands on a Democratic National Committee server.
- Trump added, “We’re looking for corruption, there’s tremendous corruption, and why should we be giving hundreds of millions of dollars to countries where there’s this kind of corruption?”
- In the clip shown below, Trump admits that he withheld military aid appropriated by Congress as leverage to compel a foreign government to launch a politically-motivated investigation.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Remember, "Crowdstrike" is the conspiracy theory that Ukraine and the DNC framed Russia. Here's President Trump again pushing this claim, supported by Republicans: that Russia is innocent, didn't interfere in the 2016 election. Who did it? Ukraine and the DNC. pic.twitter.com/mmSjgKTQJq
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 22, 2019
Read our full story Trump’s “Fox & Friends” interview here>>
Read more:
Trump accused Fox News hosts of lying when they said they didn’t know who the Ukraine whistleblower was in an awkward exchange
Trump said ‘I do want corruption, always,’ an apparent gaffe in a Fox News interview about impeachment
Fiona Hill and David Holmes gave powerful testimony about how everything was about to ‘blow up’ with Trump and Ukraine. Here are the biggest takeaways from their impeachment-inquiry hearing.