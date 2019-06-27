Wayne Rooney just scored an incredible goal from inside his own half of the pitch, and it’s the 3rd time in his career he’s done it

caption Wayne Rooney, wearing a pride armband, celebrates his 60-yard wondergoal. source Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has done it again.

The DC United goalscorer struck from 60 yards in the 10th minute of an MLS match against Orlando City, beating the goalkeeper with an extraordinary effort.

For many elite soccer players, it would be a once-in-a-lifetime goal.

But for the Englishman it has become a trend, as it is his third from that kind of range.

DC United won the match 1-0, and you can watch Rooney’s wonderstrike below.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Scoring from before the halfway line is normally a once-in-a-lifetime feat for any elite soccer player.

But not if your name’s Wayne Rooney. The DC United forward spotted an opportunity from 60 yards out and struck with tremendous height, power, and accuracy to beat Orlando City’s 30-year-old goalkeeper Brian Rowe in extraordinary circumstances on Wednesday.

What makes Rooney’s wonderstrike more outrageous is that it’s not even his first goal from that kind of distance – it’s his third.

It all began in the 10th minute when Rooney capitalized on a loose ball deep within his own half. Rather than spring forward with a quickfire counterattack, the Englishman took one look at goal – a long way away – and hoofed the ball with his first touch.

Read more: Signing Kylian Mbappe would cause more problems at Liverpool FC than it would solve, according to people close to the club

Rowe was seen scrambling for the ball, diving with one hand aloft as he desperately tried to make a fingertip save. But it was pointless, for Rooney’s shot was hit with such magnificent precision it sailed over Rowe’s reach and into the net – bang, 1-0.

Watch it right here:

Rooney’s was the only goal of the game as DC United finished the match 1-0. It is now third in the MLS Eastern Conference, trailing the Philadelphia Union by two points after 18 matches played.

The strike was the talk of social media, with the MLS account calling Rooney “ridiculous.”

Previously, 33-year-old Rooney scored from around the halfway line for his previous club Everton against West Ham United in 2017.

This followed another halfway line goal in 2014 when, playing for Manchester United, he banged one in from distance, again against West Ham, describing the effort later as “nice,” according to The Sun.