From a $100 Swatch to a $20,000 Rolex, these are the watches worn by the most powerful people in business and finance

source Steve Marcus/Joshua Roberts/Lucy Nicholson/Reuters; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

For many in the worlds of business and finance, the watch is the ultimate status symbol.

But what do the world’s most powerful financiers, central bankers, and CEOs wear on their wrists?

Business Insider teamed up with the experts Crown & Caliber to identify the timepieces of some of the key decision makers in these industries.

From a $100 Swatch worn by one of Europe’s central bank chiefs, to the Wall Street titan sporting a $20,000 Rolex, these are the watches worn by the most powerful people in business and finance.

Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays

source Reuters

Staley, in position since 2015, is a rare breed in banking, an American boss at a British bank. He has been credited with pushing the bank to be more focused on its investment banking division.

Panerai Luminor Marina PAM 111 — $4,600

source Crown and Caliber

Crown & Caliber’s watch experts identified Staley’s watch as being made by Panerai, an Italian watchmaker known for manufacturing watches used by Italian military divers during the Second World War.

A similar model to the Barclays CEO’s watch is available for around $4,600.

Jeff Bezos, Chairman and CEO of Amazon

source Reuters

Bezos, the world’s richest man, founded Amazon in 1994, and has overseen its growth into a behemoth in retail, cloud computing, content, and more.

Ulysse Nardin GMT Big Date — $3,200

source Crown and Caliber

Bezos has been photographed frequently wearing a Ulysse Nardin watch. This model appears to be the GMT Big Date.

It retails for $7,700 new but can be purchased pre-owned on Crown & Caliber for $3,200.

Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM

source Reuters

Rometty is the first woman to head up IBM, having spent more than 35 years with the company. She started as a systems engineer in 1981, becoming CEO in 2012.

Rolex Cellini Cellissima — $10,400

source Crown and Caliber

According to Crown & Caliber, Rometty wears a Rolex Cellini Cellissima, encrusted with diamonds around its bezel, and featuring a mother of pearl face.

A pre-owned version can be bought for $10,400.

Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo

source Reuters

Nooyi blazed a trail as one of the world’s most prominent female executives, leading PepsiCo for more than 15 years. In 2014, she was named the world’s 13th most powerful woman by Forbes.

She stood down as Pepsi boss in October 2018, but currently serves on the board of Amazon as a director.

Cartier Tank Francaise — $2,600

source Crown and Caliber

Nooyi’s watch is, in the grand scheme of expensive watches, pretty low key. She wears a Cartier Tank Francaise, which is currently available from Crown and Caliber for around $2,600.

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank

source Reuters

Arguably more powerful than any CEO, Mario Draghi is the president of the European Central Bank, and is widely credited as having literally saved the euro’s existence during the Eurozone Debt Crisis.

Prior to working at the ECB, Draghi worked for the Bank of Italy, and Goldman Sachs. He will step down as ECB chief later this year.

Longines Flagship Heritage — $3,500

source Crown and Caliber

In the picture above, Draghi wears a Longines Flagship Heritage, according to the experts at Crown and Caliber.

The watch pictured here is a similar model, the Longines Conquest, available for roughly $3,500 pre-owned.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

source CNBC

With a market cap of close to $1 trillion, Apple is the world’s most valuable company. And the man at the helm of it all is Tim Cook.

He assumed the position as CEO in 2011. Prior to that, Cook was the chief operating officer.

Apple Watch — From $399

source Getty

He kind of has to, but Cook wears an Apple Watch, and is rarely seen in public without it.

Apple’s most recent incarnation of the Watch, the Series 4, includes new features like an ECG monitor, and the ability to detect when the wearer has fall unconscious and call the emergency services.

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England

source Reuters

Canada’s favorite son, Mark Carney heads up the UK’s central bank, the Bank of England. As governor he holds one of the four most prestigious jobs in central banking.

Since the UK voted to leave the EU, Carney has been instrumental in planning to safeguard the country’s economy from any possible shocks related to Brexit.

Swatch Blue SFS103 — $100

source Swatch

For a man who earns a report salary in excess of $850,000 per year, Carney has surprisingly humble taste when it comes to watches. He is frequently seen wearing a Swatch, which retails for around $100.

Michael Bloomberg, CEO of Bloomberg

source Reuters

CEO of the company that bears his name, Michael Bloomberg was previously Mayor of New York City, and has frequently suggested that he could run for president one day.

Victorinox Swiss Army — $130

source Amazon

Like Bank of England Governor Carney, Bloomberg does not appear to favor an expensive watch, with Crown and Caliber’s experts saying he wears a watch by Victorinox, the company famous for producing Swiss Army knives. They retail for around $100.

Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart

caption Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Doug McMillon has been the president and CEO of Walmart since February 2014. Before serving in this capacity, McMillon was the president and CEO of Walmart International, “a fast-growing segment of Walmart’s overall operations.”

Walmart is the world’s largest employer with over 2.3 million associates.

Apple Watch — $399

source Hollis Johnson

McMillon has been pictured in the past wearing a watch by mass market brand Citizen, which sells its watches for around $500. However, here he is pictured wearing an Apple Watch.

David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs

source Reuters

Away from his role at the bank, newly installed Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is perhaps best known as an electronic music DJ. He has been at the helm of the bank since 2018, when he replaced the long-serving Lloyd Blankfein.

Shinola Runwell Chronometer — $750

source Shinola

Solomon’s watch tastes are relatively humble, with Crown and Caliber identifying his timepiece as a Shinola Runwell Chronometer, a watch that can be bought brand new for roughly $750.

James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley

source Reuters

James Gorman is the Australia-American CEO and chairman of Morgan Stanley, one of Wall Street’s most powerful financial institutions.

Gorman oversees a global staff of more than 55,000, bringing in revenues in excess of $37 billion annually. He has been CEO since 2009, and took home around $27 million in 2017.

Rolex Daytona 116520 — $15,075

source Crown and Caliber

Gorman’s huge salary allows him to splash out on his watch, with Crown and Caliber’s experts saying he is wearing a $15,000 Rolex Daytona.

The Daytona is one of the most iconic watches around, having been most famously worn by actor Paul Newman.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve

source Reuters

When it comes to financial markets, there is no one more influential than Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. A single misplaced word out of his mouth can move markets sharply, making and losing traders billions in mere minutes.

He has been Fed Chair since 2017, replacing Janet Yellen, the Fed’s first ever female head.

Rolex Submariner — $6,880

source Crown and Caliber

Like James Gorman, Powell chooses a Rolex to adorn his wrist, but unlike Gorman, he opts for the more modest Submariner.

Submariners come in many different colors and models, but Crown and Caliber identifies his as the 16610 model, which sells for just shy of $7,000.

Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS

source Reuters

Ermotti, the Italian CEO of UBS, Switzerland’s most famous bank, can count himself among the most powerful men in European finance.

He has helmed the lender, which has around $3 trillion of assets under management, since 2011.

Rolex Daytona 116500 — $23,000

source Rolex

The Rolex Daytona is clearly a favorite of bank CEOs, with Ermotti also choosing to don the watch worn by Morgan Stanley’s Gorman. Ermotti’s model is slightly different, and has a current market value of around $23,000.

Antonio Horta Osorio, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group

source Reuters

Lloyds may not be one of the biggest names in international banking, but in the UK, the brand carries a lot of cache. That makes Antonio Horta-Osorio, the bank’s Portuguese CEO, one of the UK’s most powerful figures.

He has been Lloyds CEO since 2011.

Rolex Air-King — $3,400

source Crown and Caliber

Another Rolex wearing banker, Horta-Osorio opts for an Air-King, A more modestly priced option, this model retails for around $6,300, but is available pre-owned at Crown and Caliber for $3,400.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

source Getty

Dara Khosrowshahi, the current chief executive of ride-hailing giant Uber, took over the company in 2017 after its board decided to oust founder Travis Kalanick.

Under his leadership, the company has softened its aggressive expansion, and is now reportedly preparing for an initial public offering in the near future.

Chopard Mille Miglia 16/8997

source Crown and Caliber

Khosrowshahi sports the Chopard Mille Miglia 16/8997, a Swiss classic which pays tribute to the Mille Miglia, a world famous classic car rally held in Italy. A similar model is being sold on Crown & Caliber for $3,400.

Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jeff Weiner has been the CEO of LinkedIn since 2009. The company was bought by Microsoft for $26.2 billion in 2016.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak — $16,500

source CEOWorld Magazine

Weiner’s watch, a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, is favored by hip-hop artists, famously being referenced by Jay-Z and Kanye West in their hit song “N—– in Paris.”

The Royal Oak has many variations, but a model similar to the one worn by Weiner will set you back around $16,500 from Crown and Caliber.

Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup

source David A.Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Michael Corbat is CEO of Citigroup, one of the world’s largest banks, a post he has held since 2012. Corbat has been at Citi since he graduated from Harvard University with a degree in economics in 1983, as CEO of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, overseeing all business operations, head of Citi’s Global Corporate Bank and Global Commercial Bank, and before that CEO of Citi Holdings.

Jaeger LeCoultre Master Perpetual Calendar — $19,500

source Crown and Caliber

Corbat has in the past been pictured wearing a Jaeger LeCoultre Master Perpetual Calendar. A similar watch can be bought from Crown and Caliber for around $19,500.