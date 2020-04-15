The Watergate Hotel is a notorious site in US history, and after a massive renovation, is now one of the top luxury hotels in DC — here’s what it was like sleep in one of the country’s most infamous landmarks

source The Watergate Hotel; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Washington DC’s Watergate Hotel is the city’s – if not the country’s – most infamous hotel. It’s also one of the coolest places to stay in the nation’s capital.

Rather than pave over a scandalous past, the Watergate embraces its history with cheeky nods through design and even allows guests to tour – and stay in – The Scandal Room.

Standard rooms channel a sense of affordable luxury and start at just $224 per night in slower seasons. I spent two nights in a mid-tier Deluxe King Room with Balcony for $344 per night.

I always thought of the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC as more of a moment in United States history than an actual hotel where people stayed.

The hotel is best known as the site of a 1972 White House break-in that led to the toppling of President Nixon. Today, it’s still an esteemed luxury hotel, and on a recent visit to DC, I decided it was time to find out what it was like to actually sleep in one of the country’s most infamous landmarks.

It’s still a behemoth of midcentury modern architecture, with a facade that exudes Washington power and political intrigue. I discovered that feeling ran inside as well, where well-heeled tourists, highly paid lobbyists, and the politically powerful mixed for overnight stays and meetings.

Of course, it took some time to reemerge as a five-star power player. The Watergate Hotel reopened in 2016 after a seven-year-long, $125 million renovation. The facelift brought the room count from 251 to 336 and added a ballroom that’s swiftly become popular for tony DC weddings. Rather than hide, or attempt to rewrite its infamous history, the Watergate embraces its past, with nods to its original 1967 designs by the Italian architect Luigi Moretti. The curving lobby and open corridors are sleek, sexy, and dimly lit, and walking through the doors evokes an era of steak and martini dinners, space-age exploration, and Cold War politics.

Room rates for a standard Superior Room starts at just $224 in slower season, which is a fraction of the price of many other luxury hotels in DC that regularly start at well over $500 per night. The hotel sits at the edge of Foggy Bottom, at the beginning of posh Georgetown, for an ideal base to explore some of the city’s most historic neighborhoods filled with character, and quite close to other famous monuments.

I booked a mid-tier Deluxe King Room with Balcony, for $344 a night and loved the sophisticated sense of style, impressive views, and overall sense of intrigue.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Watergate Hotel.

From the moment I walked up the sloped drive to the entrance of the Watergate I was struck by the futuristic, mod style of the exterior. The hotel’s design is in sharp contrast to the Federalist style ubiquitous throughout DC and carries through to the interior.

Inside the large expanse of the lobby, there was a dizzying use of chartreuse-colored lights accompanied by a long, wavy check-in bank, and a whiskey bar plopped down in the middle of it all. It was quiet, especially for a Saturday mid-afternoon, with just a few guests milling about.

Check-in was fast and easy and as I headed to the nearby elevator that would bring me to my room, I took a mental note to return to of the whiskey bar, which even in the afternoon, was dimly lit and atmospheric with a floating wall of whiskey bottles.

I rode up to my room in an elevator similarly backlit with green neon lights.

caption Rooms are spacious, with midcentury modern style, and often come with pretty views.

With the Watergate’s key card in hand which was emblazoned with the words, “No need to break in,” and the promise of a whiskey neat downstairs, I felt like I had stepped onto the set of Mad Men or a new political thriller.

I stayed in one of the Watergate’s mid-tier Deluxe King Rooms with Balcony. My late winter stay offered a fair price of $344, a nightly cost that would rise for DC’s famed Cherry Blossom Festival in late March/early April, and again in May for the many graduations throughout the city.

At 375 square feet, the room was roughly the same size as my apartment back home in Manhattan, and for a place to sleep, it felt high-end and luxurious, and the balcony made it feel even roomier.

While the decor felt a bit austere in its sleek midcentury modern lines, I did appreciate the touches that added a greater feeling of personality, such as bedside pads of paper and pens that read “Stolen from the Watergate Hotel” – both of which I took home with me.

The balcony gave us a view of the Watergate Tower, the hotel’s sister property which was built to house private apartments. It felt a bit strange to look onto the balconies of private homes, though the apartment tower is architecturally interesting with a waved facade transported from another era.

Inside, the room was comfortable thanks to a large bed, down comforter, and ample seating. My boyfriend, who was traveling with me, and I had more than enough room to spread out, unpack, and lounge in the provided plush bathroom robes while enjoying a Nespresso. The floor-to-ceiling marble bathroom felt luxurious but the less than flattering fluorescent lights did not.

Although nice to have the added space of a balcony, the winter weather rendered it virtually useless. Your best value would be to choose a Deluxe King room without a balcony for a similar spacious style. If you’re just looking for a chic place to crash, the standard Superior room is also a worthy choice. Regardless, all rooms have views, either of the Potomac River or of the Watergate Tower.

caption If open, don’t miss the chance to take in the views at Top of the Gate, the hotel’s rooftop bar.

During the summer, the Watergate opens its luxury rooftop bar, the Top of the Gate. The bar has a plethora of couches and the best views of Washington. It’s a prime place to watch the sun set over the Potomac River and Georgetown or take in impressive 360-degree views of the Washington Monument.

The bar has plenty of space and is able to accommodate more than 300 patrons. But as the bar is open to anyone, not just hotel guests, call ahead to reserve a sofa, especially if visiting in the popular summer months.

caption The lobby-level bar, The Next Whiskey Bar, has floating walls lined with 2,500 bottles of whiskey.

The lobby-level bar, The Next Whiskey Bar has wide wing-backed red chairs and floating walls lined with 2,500 bottles of whiskey. Although far from a whiskey connoisseur, I was charmed by the bar and impressed by its array of high-end Scotch and American whiskeys. I did find its placement in the lobby awkward but preferred it to the heated winter igloos that were available outside on the patio.

caption Argentta is the hotel’s popular spa that includes a sleek indoor pool.

The Watergate’s Spa, the Argentta, is popular with guests as well as locals. A grand pool, almost brutalist in design, is hard to resist. For those looking to shed some dollars from their pockets, treatments like a 90 minute “Couture Facial” for $320, or a 50-minute Hot Stone Massage for $185, are offered and quite indulgent. The spa also offers memberships for those who live in DC. I did not try the spa but heard the massages were worth their steep ticket price.

caption Kingbird is open for three meals a day.

Kingbird is the Watergate’s on-site restaurant and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I made the mistake of ordering a bagel for breakfast (it was very bland) but everything else looked good. Kingbird is popular with the Kennedy Center crowd as the theater is located just next door.

caption No visit to The Watergate is complete without a stop into the Scandal Room, which is like a mini-museum to the hotel’s past.

Perhaps the best offering at The Watergate is being able to tour, and even stay in, The Scandal Room. On June 17, 1972, two White House undercover operatives checked into this room to orchestrate the break-in at the Democratic National Convention headquarters, located across from the hotel room.

The pair installed microphones and radios to oversee the “plumbers” as they wiretapped the offices. Guests can book this exact room where the fumbled burglary went down for the cool price of $1,299 a night.

However, for free you can tour the room and all of its original, preserved paraphernalia, which I did and highly recommend. Just ask about a visit at the front desk and an obliging staff member will take you, unless of course, the room is reserved for an overnight stay.

The Watergate Hotel is located on one of the prettiest spots on the Potomac and the footpath along the river makes for a wonderful stroll or run. The Washington Mall with the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the endless Smithsonian Museums is close by. The Kennedy Center, DC’s premier arts venue is just next door. The neighborhood of Georgetown, and all of its old-school charm, is a short walk away, too.

Restaurant 1789, a 20-minute walk from the Watergate, is the quintessential Washington dining experience. The restaurant is in a Federal period house in residential Georgetown and has six dining rooms decorated with American antiques. I had dinner there during my stay and I loved the quality of the food, though it’s on the pricier side. Call ahead to reserve a table.

Chez Billy Sud, also in Georgetown, is more low-key and great for French wine and light fare. Its brick walls and fireplace make it a cozy spot in winter.

Trip Advisor gives The Watergate an 8.7 out of 10 rating and the majority of the site’s over 1,000 reviews of are five or four stars.

Guests love the discreet ambiance that feels romantic and the fact that the hotel offers some of the largest rooms of any hotel in the city, for far less than luxury competitors.

Some guests critiqued that the hotel is best for adults, rather than families. While one guest claimed to be “shocked” by the poor quality of the breakfast, another told me her massage at the spa was “divine.”

Who stays here: The Watergate attracts upmarket tourists interested in the hotel’s history, business travelers, and political power players looking for a discreet stay outside the capital’s main tourist hubs.

We like: The Watergate Hotel embraces its scandalous past rather than trying to bury it in the history books and pulls it off quite well with cheeky nods and sleek midcentury modern design.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The rooftop bar, Top of the Gate, has amazing city views and a relaxed atmosphere.

We think you should know: While located close to Georgetown and the Kennedy Center, The Watergate is a little further afield from downtown and the Washington Mall.

We’d do this differently next time: Skip the hotel restaurant and dive in Georgetown’s myriad culinary offerings.

The Watergate stands out in Washington DC’s classic hotel landscape with its striking architecture and serious devotion to the midcentury aesthetic. Thanks to its costly renovation, the hotel exudes luxury, from its cavernous lobby to its best-views-in-town rooftop bar and spacious and sleek rooms.

Although not as central as other DC hotels to the National Mall, The Watergate offers a glimpse of an area of the capital less frequented by tourists. While unabashedly fancy, the hotel is one of the city’s most affordable luxury offerings and also happens to be a world-famous landmark in US history. Take the greatest look into an infamous moment simply by just stepping through the doors. And like the hotel reminds you, there’s no need to break in. You can simply book a room.