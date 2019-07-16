The Waterpik water flosser that has over 10,000 5-star Amazon reviews is a Prime Day deal — get one for only $40 tonight

[image]

The Waterpik Water Flosser is considered the most effective way to floss improving gum health and removing as much as 99.9% of plaque.

During Amazon Prime Day this year (July 15-16), Prime members can save 57% off the list price of all colors of the Waterpik Water Flosser.

Prime Day 2019 is providing you with an easy way to finally listen to your dentist’s advice to floss your teeth. For a few more hours, the Waterpik Water Flosser is on sale for $39.93, which is more than $50 off its usual price.

Accepted by the American Dental Association, the Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser shoots a pulsating jet of water below the gum line and deep between your teeth to remove the harmful debris and bacteria that brushing and other forms of flossing fail to get.

The handle of the flosser features a water on/off switch. On the main unit, you can adjust between 10 pressure settings and choose either floss or massage modes. The reservoir holds up to 90 seconds of water, and the timer keeps track of your cleaning. The Waterpik comes with seven tips: three classic jet tips, a toothbrush tip, a plaque seeker tip, an orthodontic tip, and a Pik Pocket tip.

The Prime Day deal covers all seven colors of the Waterpik, including white, black, blue, and gray. So, you’re sure to find something that matches your bathroom’s decor. And, Waterpik backs this unit with a three-year warranty.

The Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser is ideal for anyone who wants healthier gums, which is important for your overall long-term health. Additionally, it’s an excellent tool for individuals with implants, braces, crowns, periodontal pockets, retainers, bridges, and furcations.