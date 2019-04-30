8 men’s sneakers that’ll keep you comfortable and dry in the rain

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Spring weather can be unpredictable, but a good pair of weather-resistant sneakers can help you maintain your fashion sense and active lifestyle in any weather.

We rounded up eight of the best sneakers that’ll keep you dry and comfortable during spring showers.

They say “April showers bring May flowers,” but they left out the part where it also brings muddy puddles, soggy socks, and ruined sneakers.

Most sneakers today are made out of knit or mesh for lightweight performance, or basic leather for a classic aesthetic – but neither is ideal for the rain. Most people think that clunky boots for the rain are the only viable solution to staying dry, but there are certain sneakers made specifically for rugged and wet outdoor conditions.

So, to help you stay warm, dry, and comfortable this spring, we rounded up eight pairs of sneakers to wear during unpredictable weather. Whether big rubber rain boots simply aren’t your style or you like to stay active regardless of how gloomy it is outside, these are the best choices on the market – including all-terrain mids from Adidas, water-repellent runners from Nike, Goretex-lined streetwear sneakers from New Balance, and more.

Check them out, below:

Nike ACG Air Revaderchi

Named after the Italian word arrivederci, which translates to “goodbye” or “see you later,” the Nike Air Revaderchi will have you leaving everyone behind for on-foot adventures, regardless of the weather. It comes from Nike’s All Conditions Gear sub-brand and features a mid-top upper for protection from the elements, and bulky outsoles for traction.

Adidas Ultra Boost All-Terrain Mid

The Adidas Ultra Boost has released in plenty of styles and variations since its initial launch in 2015, but the All-Terrain model is the most utilitarian of the bunch. It features a high-collar, sock-like upper made from water-repellent Primeknit material, and a rugged Continental outsole for maintaining good grip in the rain.

Vans SK8-Hi MTE

Although you might not want to skate in these, the Vans SK8-Hi MTE is the best way to maintain that classic skate style without getting soaked in the rain. It features a Scotchgard-treated leather upper for water resistance, a fleece-lined interior for warmth, and rugged gum rubber outsoles.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield

Nike created the Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield for the dedicated runners who like to hit the streets rain or shine. As an adaptation of its popular runner, it features a seamless water-repellent upper, drawstring laces, and updated outsoles optimized for traction on wet surfaces.

SeaVees Mariner

While SeaVees labels the Mariner as a boot, it’s much more like a sneaker in terms of design and on foot-feel. Inspired by the shoes US Naval cadets wore in the late 1960s, the SeaVees Mariner features a waterproofed suede upper, sealed seams, gusseted tongues, and extra rubber foxing around the perimeter to ensure leak-free wear.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio R_C2

Tokyo Design Studio is a new sub-brand from New Balance that infuses Japan’s forward-thinking streetwear aesthetics into the quintessential American running brand’s style. While the R_C2 easily appeals to sneakerheads with it its bold color blocking, most notably found on the medial side of the midsole, it’s also great for staying dry. It features a rip-stop nylon and exposed Goretex upper, and rugged soles for traction.

Salomon S/Lab

You may have thought that Salomon made gear strictly for outdoor performance, but its designs have begun to creep into the streetwear and style space. The S/Lab, in particular, brings the best of both worlds with a nylon and polyurethane upper for water resistance and a chunky outsole that reflects the “dad shoe” trend of today.

Parley x Adidas Terrex Climacool Voyager

Far from your average water shoe, the Parley x Adidas Terrex Climacool is designed to keep your feet cool and dry during outdoor activities. While the upper is enough to keep your feet dry in the rain, the shoe also features a drainage system for more intense water-based activities like river rafting or fishing where water will inevitably get into your shoes.