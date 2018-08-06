Watts Miners Delivers the Most Powerful Crypto Mining Rigs in the Marketplace

NEW YORK, USA – Media OutReach – August 6, 2018 – Watts Miners (www.wminers.com), a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners featuring unprecedented hash rate powers, today announces it is steadily becoming the next big name in the booming global crypto mining market. The company recently launched three game-changing crypto miners that have been developed using advanced ASIC chip technology. Each of these miners is capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero and Dash, and they all faeture extraordinary hash rate power unmatched by any other miner in the marketplace. These easy-to-use miners are becoming globally renowned for their ability to provide a complete return on investment for users within just one month.





Though cryptocurrency mining has now become commonplace among many crypto enthusiasts, earning quick and assured profits from mining has never been an easy process. Moreover, the profit-making potential of a miner can suffer significantly because of the high initial expenses, electricity costs and mining difficulty. Watts Miners has addressed these limitations by creating multi-algorithm miners with extraordinarily high hash rate powers coupled with low power consumption.





For those unfamiliar with the term hash rate, it is the measure of a miner’s performance. Higher hash rate means there is more processing power available to run and solve the different hashing algorithms associated with generating new cryptocurrency as a reward for enabling transactions to occur on the network.





“Our goal was not only to create the best miners that are easy to use, but also to assure our customers the best return rate of investment,” said Watts Miners Chief Financial Officer Nancy Lopez. “Today, we are proud to announce that our mining rigs are second to none in the industry when it comes to power, efficiency, and profitability.”





Mentioned below are some of the most attractive features of the new cryptocurrency miners from Watts Miners:





Extraordinary hash power of up to 1000 TH/s for Bitcoin, 200 GH/s for Litecoin, 28 GH/s for Ethereum, 6.8 TH/s for Dash, and 1200 KH/s for Monero

Low power consumption of 800W±10%, 1200W±10%, and (1200W±10%) x4 for the three products

Less than 45 dB noise

Durability with more than 70,000 hours of ongoing performance

Operating Temperature of 10°C to 45°C

Original Watts Miners water cooling noiseless system

Customizable solutions for large mining farms

Ability to be installed in residential areas





To learn more about Watts Miners and the company’s advanced range of products, please visit https://wminers.com .





About Watts Miners: Watts Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team is comprised of several top-level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.