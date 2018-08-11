Watts Miners Redefines Crypto Mining Profitability with Superfast ROI

NEW YORK CITY, US – EQS – August 11, 2018 – Watts Miners is making a steady impact on the global crypto mining landscape since the recent launch of their three advanced mining rigs. Capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, and Dash, each of these miners offer guaranteed return on investment within just one month.

Thousands of crypto mining enthusiasts around the world are now relying on Watts Miners to earn a guaranteed return on investment in quick time. The company informs that their recently launched mining rigs are capable of achieving the break-even point within just one month. These three multi algorithm miners have been manufactured utilizing the advanced ASIC chip technology, and can be used for mining Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Monero (XMR) and Dash (DASH). Ever since its emergence, cryptocurrency has gradually paved the way for a radical change in the concept of commerce and payment mechanisms. An integral part of this expanding system, crypto mining is the technical process by which new cryptocurrencies are created.





With the rapidly growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, many common men are now showing active interest in earning profits via crypto mining. Earning a steady stream of profit via cryptocurrency mining, however, can be a long and frustrating process. There are different aspects of mining that significantly affect the profitability of the process. Often times, the set-up fees and electricity costs may outweigh the revenue earned through mining. Some of the primary factors that determine the profitability of mining are power consumption, hash rate, mining difficulty, and rewards.





“These three miners are the result of our extensive research for the last few years. Our experts have taken every profit parameter into account and the results are here for all of us to see. Many of the users have already earned their ROI in less than a month,” said a senior spokesperson from Watts Miners.





Watts Mini, Watts Miner, and Watts Rack, the three new miners from Watts Miners were designed to provide optimum profitability by maximizing the hash rate and minimizing the consumption of power. The power consumption and hash rate powers offered by the three miners for bitcoin are as mentioned below.

* Bitcoin: Watts Mini 120 TH/s, Watts Miner 250 TH/s, Watts Rack 1000 TH/s

* Litecoin: Watts Mini 30 GH/s, Watts Miner 50 GH/s, Watts Rack 200 GH/s

* Ethereum: Watts Mini 4 GH/s, Watts Miner 7 GH/s, Watts Rack 28 GH/s

* Monero: Watts Mini 200 KH/s, Watts Miner 300 KH/s, Watts Rack 1200 KH/s

* Dash: Watts Mini 1.1 TH/s, Watts Miner 1.7 TH/s, Watts Rack 6.8 TH/s

While designing the products, Watts Miners has also addressed the common issues such as excessive noise and heat generation during the process of mining. The company covers the delivery and custom fees for all their customers, and provides everything needed for setup without any hidden charges.





About Watts Miners: Watts Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.