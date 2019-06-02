We shopped at Wawa and 7-Eleven to see which convenience store was better. The winner was clear.

caption Wawa’s Kearny location source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

7-Eleven and Wawa are two top convenience stores with their own loyal followings.

While 7-Eleven is famous for its Slurpees and international presence, Wawa has built up its own smaller empire of convenience stores along the East Coast of the US.

We visited both stores to see which was better. Overall, Wawa won us over with its friendly atmosphere and extensive food and drink menu.

They call them convenience stores for a reason.

The low prices, ready-made meals, and coffee stations in most Wawa and 7-Eleven stores make the customer experience just that – convenient, especially for the en-route traveller in need of a pit-stop. They’re also a perfect place to pick up some drug store staples and low cost meals in a rush. It’s no surprise that Wawa and 7-Eleven – two top convenience store chains – have attracted loyal followings.

With just over 800 stores dotting the East Coast, Wawa hardly compares to the international ubiquity of 7-Eleven. True, it’s hard to compete with 7-Eleven’s almost 60,000 stores across the globe. But in this case, quantity does not necessarily mean quality.

I visited a Wawa and a 7-Eleven to see which offered a better convenience store experience. I had always been a 7-Eleven Slurpee fanatic, so it came as a surprise when Wawa won me over with its friendly atmosphere, extensive menu, and charming store design.

Here was my experience:

First, I stopped by 7-Eleven. I visited the location on Fulton street in Downtown New York City. Its location in the heart of the Financial District makes it a regular stop for office-dwellers in need of a bit of fresh air.

As soon as I walked in, I was struck by the small size of the store. The layout was narrow and slightly cramped. Despite the size, the store was remarkably clean.

The shelves were neatly arranged in a user-friendly order, but the space felt cramped and overcrowded. There were only about two stocked aisles in the whole store.

This 7-Eleven had a coffee station, but the options were limited. I had the choice between iced or hot coffee. The flavors were pretty basic as well and included french vanilla and hazelnut.

The coffee and tea counter was a bit disorganized and seemed like a random collection of sweeteners and spices.

There was also a breakfast pastry section stocked with croissants, donuts, and rolls.

The lunch and hot meal options were rather limited, though the price was hard to beat. Customers could pick up two slices of hot pizza for $2.00 …

… or a few traditional wings for $4.00.

The condiments section was scant. There were the basics — ketchup and mustard — but it was far from impressive. The free chili and cheese option, however, was slightly redeeming.

I was surprised by the diverse array of 7-Eleven pre-packaged lunch options. I didn’t expect to see so many healthy and affordable options for a quick lunch in the city.

Needless to say, I was pleasantly surprised. This chicken salad sandwich cost $5.00 and looked pretty fresh.

Though simple, I found a small selection of wines for $8.99 each.

This location mentioned the 7-Eleven app in various signs throughout the store, reminding its customers to download the app to reap the best rewards, such as free Slurpees.

A visit to 7-Eleven would not be complete without a stop to the Slurpee station. And with seven different flavor options available, this 7-Eleven did not disappoint.

The store’s manager told me that Slurpees are the No. 1 item of choice from his customers.

So, of course, I had to give them a try. I got the Coke flavor, one of this location’s most popular flavors. It was delicious.

Overall, my 7-Eleven experience was nothing special. The store, though clean, could have been roomier and the lunch options were far from spectacular. However, with its convenient location in the city, it’s no surprise that this location attracts a swath of loyal customers daily, according to the manager.

Next, I boarded the PATH train to Harrison, New Jersey to visit the Wawa in Kearny.

From the moment you arrive, Wawa’s presence grabs you. This is no hole-in-the-wall convenience store, but a full-size store with extensive dining and grocery options.

Compared to the 7-Eleven, Wawa’s layout was extraordinarily spacious. The store had multiple aisles of packaged food, as well as an entire island with Wawa-brand snacks and pre-made meals.

There were too many packaged meal items to count — and they all looked delicious. These packaged salads were the perfect item for a customer in a hurry.

And the prices were out of this world. This BLT salad cost $5.49.

Wawa carries a lot of its own items. This refrigerator was stocked with Wawa iced tea, lemonade, and fruit punch.

Wawa’s coffee and tea counter put 7-Eleven’s coffee shelf to shame. This huge coffee corner was neatly stocked with everything you could possibly need for a morning or afternoon pick-me-up.

With over seven hot flavors on demand and the options to purchase Wawa brand ground coffee for home, Wawa dominates the coffee game.

The coffee-lover inside of me had to be satiated. I settled on a Wawa cold brew mocha coffee and a Wawa coffee-infused chocolate square. As a surge of caffeine and a tasty mid-day treat, neither one disappointed.

Wawa’s self-order service helps simplify and speed up the ordering process. Customers can choose from dozens of items listed under breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

After you order, you can watch employees assemble your meal right before your eyes.

I visited Wawa during their annual “Hoagiefest,” a summertime promotional event that offers discount prices for specific sandwiches. Prices ranged from $3.00 -$5.00 depending on the size of the hoagie.

To celebrate the event, the store was decked out in luau-themed decorations, a touch that added to the friendly and festive atmosphere of the store.

Though not as iconic as the 7-Eleven Slurpee, Wawa had an Icee station for customers to get their sugar fix. Unlike 7-Eleven’s seven flavors, Wawa had just four.

A few hot breakfast items were available by the check-out counter. They smelled absolutely delicious.

Wawa’s neighborhood-friendly feel is part of what makes it a fan-favorite. A bulletin board in the Kearny location featured this certificate, given to Wawa for donating to a community fundraising event.

I couldn’t help but smile as I left the store. Though a convenience store at its core, Wawa offered me a fulfilling experience as a shopper. Wawa won me over with its endearing design, festive decorations, and diverse Wawa-brand food options.