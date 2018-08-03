There’s an easy way to take a selfie with a barefoot Mark Zuckerberg in San Francisco — even if it’s not the Zuck you wanted

caption The museum’s wax figure of the CEO is barefoot, with a Mac laptop on his lap (which was turned off, for those who are curious.) source Katie Canales/Business Insider

There’s a wax figure of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the San Francisco location of wax museum chain Madame Tussauds.

The hyper-realistic rendition of the CEO is a hit among guests, who formed a line just to get a selfie with it.

It’s currently in the lobby for visitors to see, but when it’s not, the wax Zuck resides in the museum’s “History & Leaders” area with other tech leaders, like Steve Jobs.

The chances of seeing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meandering the streets of San Francisco, or anywhere in Silicon Valley for that matter, are pretty slim.

Luckily, you can visit the city’s Fisherman’s Wharf for a sighting – a wax statue sighting, that is.

The San Francisco branch of wax museum chain Madame Tussauds created the wax Zuck figure back when it opened in 2014. It’s currently in the museum lobby for tourists and locals alike to fawn over, without having to buy a ticket.

And fawn they do: visitors formed a queue for their own selfie opportunity. I had to wait in line for a good couple minutes.

caption Visitors wait their turn to get a look at the wax figure of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Twitter, of course, had some fun with the whole exhibit, first spurred by a tweet in which the Madame Tussauds San Francisco account references Facebook’s record-breaking $120 billion market cap drop last week.

Nevertheless, the statue is still a fan favorite, according to a Madame Tussauds spokesperson, and made an appearance at 2016’s Silicon Valley Comic Con.

The spokesperson also told Business Insider that when the wax Zuck isn’t entertaining his doting fans in the lobby, he resides in the “History & Leaders” section of the museum with fellow Silicon Valley pioneers Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

When you're living your best life vs. when you lose $16B in one night #MarkZuckerberg #Facebook #facebookcrash pic.twitter.com/sF3wv5QuE4 — MT San Francisco (@tussaudssf) July 26, 2018

crazy how this wax figure of zuckerberg looks more human than the real one pic.twitter.com/umh6SsqUln — yeah™ (@allyphra) April 13, 2018