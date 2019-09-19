Wayfair’s CEO reportedly said he wants to hire ‘non-political’ employees 3 months after workers walked out to protest furnishing border camps

caption Wayfair’s cofounder and CEO Niraj Shah. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Wayfair’s cofounder and CEO Niraj Shah said on a panel Thursday that the company only wants to hire employees who are “non-political,” Boston Business Journal reports.

Shah said the company looks for a “cultural fit”: people who are “non-political, you know, highly collaborative, just very driven and ambitious,” according to Boston Business Journal.

Wayfair employees walked out of the furniture company in June, after discovering that the company sold more than $200,000 worth of furniture to be used at a border facility for young migrants.

Wayfair said in a statement to Business Insider that Shah’s comments were “misinterpreted and inaccurately positioned in this story.”

Shah was asked on a panel in Boston on Thursday what Wayfair looks for when hiring, Boston Business Journal reported.

“We’re generally just looking for people on two sets of criteria. One, it’s just that … they’re incredibly talented. They’re intelligent, quantitative. Just that we think they have the raw material to really succeed and we feel confident,” Shah reportedly said.

“The second thing we look for – equally important – is the cultural fit. So we’re bringing in non-political, you know, highly collaborative, just very driven and ambitious. There’s a whole lot of cultural values that we think are important while we succeeded,” Shah continued, according to Boston Business Journal. “We only hire (those candidates) who have these two sets; both kinds of traits for success.”

Wayfair said in a statement to Business Insider that Shah’s comments were “misinterpreted and inaccurately positioned in this story.”

“We seek employees who are collaborative and focused on positive interaction in the workplace,” a Wayfair representative said in a statement. “He was in no way referring to politics at large. Our culture, of course, welcomes and respects all viewpoints and perspectives and we are proud to have employees that engage in the greater community.”

The furniture company was slammed by progressive critics in June after employees discovered the company had sold more than $200,000 worth of furniture to be used at a facility being set up to detain young migrants. Hundreds of employees sent a letter to executives slamming the decision, with many walking out of work in protest.