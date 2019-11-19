Wayfair’s best Cyber Monday deals include discounts up to 80% across the entire site

source Business Insider

Wayfair, home to millions of products from thousands of suppliers, is one of the biggest affordable home goods retailers online – and it has a ton of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year.

So far, we know vague discounts of up to 80% off on categories like area rugs, and free sitewide shipping on Black Friday itself. Deals will begin on November 22 at 9 a.m. EST and continue through December 2 at 12 a.m. EST, though there’s reason to believe some deals will stick around until December 4, which is known as Cyber Week.

We’ll be updating this page in real-time with the best deals, flash deals, and promo codes to help you save even more. Bookmark this page and check back closer to Cyber Monday for more details.

Wayfair Cyber Monday 2019 FAQs:

Does Wayfair have Cyber Monday sales?

Yes, Wayfair will have Cyber Monday discounts that start December 2 at 12 a.m. EST. We also expect to see a few of those deals continue until December 6 throughout Cyber Week.

Does Wayfair have Black Friday deals?

Yes. Wayfair has Black Friday deals which will begin on November 22 at 9 a.m. EST.

How long does Wayfair Black Friday last?

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale lasts from November 22 at 9 a.m. EST until December 2 at 12 a.m. EST.

What should you buy?

According to shopping experts, the best deals across all retailers will be on the following products: TVs, smart home devices, gaming consoles, video games, and kitchen appliances. But Wayfair may be an exception to those rules with discounts of up to 75% on big-ticket purchases such as mattresses and furniture, and the added savings of free shipping purchases.

Expect to see discounts on Wayfair’s brands like AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Joss & Main, though we’ll track the best overall deals on this page so you won’t have to.

Early Cyber Monday Wayfair deals:

