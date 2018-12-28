Wayfair’s end-of-year clearance sale has some amazing finds — here are 18 deals you don’t want to miss

Wade Logan

  • Wayfair has a massive end-of-year clearance sale that includes up to 80% off across furniture and home decor categories.
  • These major discounts end January 5 at 9 a.m. ET.

You would think that digital wish-lists and uninhibited communication across continents would mean that everyone walks away from the holidays with everything they wanted, but that never seems to be the case. Wayfair is here to help those people who left their Christmas family gathering with a little extra room in their stocking (or their living room) by rolling out their gigantic end-of-year clearance sale.

Deals span pretty much every category, from furniture to wall decor. Plus, if you spend more than $49, you unlock free shipping, making it even easier to add to your holiday bounty without an additional hit to your wallet.

Whether you are hoping to find a rug that really ties the room together, add a soft set of bedding to your collection, or find the perfect piece of patio furniture, the sale has something for you.

If you don’t have time to go through the whole site, here are 18 of our favorite products included in the sale:

Kaia Tufted Cocktail Ottoman

Willo Arlo Interiors

Willa Arlo Interiors Kaia Tufted Cocktail Ottoman, $195.59, from Wayfair [You save $931.86]

Andover Mills Erich Cozy Shag Rug

Andover Mills

Andover Mills Erich Cozy Navy Shag Rug, $76.28, from Wayfair [You save $173.71]

Andover Mills Marjorie Panel Bed

Andover Mills

Andover Mills Marjorie Panel Bed, $238.32, from Wayfair [You save 277.88]

Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Alwyn Home

Alwyn Home 12″ Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $197.99, from Wayfair [You save $1,302]

Heywood TV Stand for TVs up to 60 inches

Birch Lane

Birch Lane Heywood TV Stand for TVs up to 60″, $200.94, from Wayfair [You save $208.06]

Winston Porter Kilpatrick 30-Inch Bar Stool

Winston Porter

Winston Porter Kilpatrick 30″ Bar Stool, $198.99, from Wayfair [You save $610.96]

Willo Arlo Reversible Complete Comforter and Cotton Sheet Set

Willo Arlo

Willo Arlo Reversible Complete Comforter and Cotton Sheet Set, $70.37, from Wayfair [You save $19.62]

Andover Mills Snow Kitchen Island with Granite Top

Andover Mills

Andover Mills Snow Kitchen Island with Granite Top, $176.39, from Wayfair [You save $263.60]

Wayfair Basics Mesh Office Chair

Wayfair Basics

Wayfair Basics Mesh Office Chair, $48.99, from Wayfair [You save $21]

Wade Logan Crispin Chaise Lounge

Get a head start on preparing your patio for the spring with these loungers.

Wade Logan

Wade Logan Crispin Chaise Lounge, $452.99, from Wayfair [You save $2,174.46]

Alwyn Home Memory Foam Pillow

Alwyn Home

Alwyn Home Memory Foam Pillow, $19.97, from Wayfair [You save $80.02]

Viv + Rae Krout Folding Toy Cube or Bin

Viv + Rae

Viv + Rae Krout Folding Toy Cube or Bin, $9.52, from Wayfair [You save $9.52]

Langley Street Caden 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier

Langley Street

Langley Street Caden 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier, $114.05, from Wayfair [You save $110.95]

Archie and Oscar Alfonso Kitty Litter Box

Archie & Oscar

Archie and Oscar Alfonso Kitty Litter Box, $129.71, from Wayfair [You save $140.28]

JA Henkels International Solution 12-Piece Knife Block Set

JA Henkels International

JA Henkels International Solution 12 Piece Knife Block Set, $65.70, from Wayfair [You save $196.30]

BrandtWorksLLC Oversized Charm Wall Clock

BrandtWorksLLC

BrandtWorksLLC Oversized Charm Wall Clock, $119.99, from Wayfair [You save $475.01]

Greyleigh Benbrook Six-Drawer Double Dresser

Greyleigh

Greyleigh Benbrook Six-Drawer Double Dresser, $329.99, from Wayfair [You save $389.01]

Birch Lane Demaio Lion’s Head Beverage Cooler

Birch Lane

Birch Lane Demaio Lion’s Head Beverage Cooler, $33.99, from Wayfair [You save $108.06]