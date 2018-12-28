Wayfair’s end-of-year clearance sale has some amazing finds — here are 18 deals you don’t want to miss

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Get a head start on preparing your patio for the spring with these loungers. source Wade Logan

Wayfair has a massive end-of-year clearance sale that includes up to 80% off across furniture and home decor categories.

These major discounts end January 5 at 9 a.m. ET.

You would think that digital wish-lists and uninhibited communication across continents would mean that everyone walks away from the holidays with everything they wanted, but that never seems to be the case. Wayfair is here to help those people who left their Christmas family gathering with a little extra room in their stocking (or their living room) by rolling out their gigantic end-of-year clearance sale.

Deals span pretty much every category, from furniture to wall decor. Plus, if you spend more than $49, you unlock free shipping, making it even easier to add to your holiday bounty without an additional hit to your wallet.

Whether you are hoping to find a rug that really ties the room together, add a soft set of bedding to your collection, or find the perfect piece of patio furniture, the sale has something for you.

If you don’t have time to go through the whole site, here are 18 of our favorite products included in the sale:

Kaia Tufted Cocktail Ottoman

source Willo Arlo Interiors

Andover Mills Erich Cozy Shag Rug

source Andover Mills

Andover Mills Marjorie Panel Bed

source Andover Mills

Gel Memory Foam Mattress

source Alwyn Home

Heywood TV Stand for TVs up to 60 inches

source Birch Lane

Winston Porter Kilpatrick 30-Inch Bar Stool

source Winston Porter

Willo Arlo Reversible Complete Comforter and Cotton Sheet Set

source Willo Arlo

Andover Mills Snow Kitchen Island with Granite Top

source Andover Mills

Wayfair Basics Mesh Office Chair

source Wayfair Basics

Wade Logan Crispin Chaise Lounge

source Wade Logan

Alwyn Home Memory Foam Pillow

source Alwyn Home

Viv + Rae Krout Folding Toy Cube or Bin

source Viv + Rae

Langley Street Caden 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier

source Langley Street

Archie and Oscar Alfonso Kitty Litter Box

source Archie & Oscar

JA Henkels International Solution 12-Piece Knife Block Set

source JA Henkels International

BrandtWorksLLC Oversized Charm Wall Clock

source BrandtWorksLLC

Greyleigh Benbrook Six-Drawer Double Dresser

source Greyleigh

Birch Lane Demaio Lion’s Head Beverage Cooler