23 home deals from Wayfair’s spring renovation sale to inspire your next DIY project

caption Having to lug your heavy pot filled with water to the stove is a thing of the past. source Wayfair

Spring is just around the corner, which means time for spring cleaning and sprucing up your home.

Whether you’re looking to take on a project as big as redoing your flooring or as small as changing the cabinet knobs in your bathroom, Wayfair is the one-stop shop for your renovation needs.

Going on now through April 2, Wayfair is hosting a home renovation sale where items for your kitchen, bathroom, living room, and more are up to 70% off.

We’ve selected 23 essential home renovation items for you, and they all have a rating of over 4 out of 5 stars on Wayfair.

Here are 23 home renovation must-haves that you can get for up to 70% on Wayfair right now:

These counter-height stools

source Wayfair

These counter-height stools come in two varieties: white base with gray faux leather or white base with tan fabric. The saddle-style seats are adorn with a nailhead trim that adds an industrial touch to its simple design.

A spa shower head

source Mayfair

Easily turn your shower into a spa with this dual-head nozzle. The rainfall and massage jets will enhance your daily showers while the ABS thermo material will keep the unit from getting hot to the touch.

A wine cooler

source Wayfair

If you entertain guests often or just thoroughly enjoy wine, adding a wine cooler to your kitchen, basement, or outdoor space is worth the investment. The cooler has two zones so you can chill various bottles (up to 46) to their suggested temperature.

A rolling kitchen island

source Wayfair

Help your kitchen stay organized with this rolling island that comes in four different colors (white, black, classic cherry, and vintage mahogany). The engineered-wood unit contains two draws and four magnetically latched doors that reveal shelving units.

A pull-down kitchen faucet

source Wayfair

Prepping for dinner is easier than ever with the 360 degree, dual-action spray head for an aerated flow or powerful spray. Available in four metal finishes, you’ll have a reach of up to 30 inches, making the faucet highly functional.

A double vanity with storage

source Wayfair

If you desperately need some extra storage in your bathroom, then this double vanity with eight drawers and four cabinet doors is a great find. On top of that, this gray and white vanity has a one-year warranty. Note: The faucets are not included.

An industrial light track

source Wayfair

Easily add light to a kitchen island, display, or focal point of your home with this metal light fixture. It comes in over 30 color combinations.

These natural stone tiles

source Wayfair

These natural pebble tiles can be used to add texture to any surface of your home. Whether it be a backsplash or floor accent, they are easy to install as the stones have been cut to create a flat backing.

A gas range stove

source Wayfair

This gas range stove has a classic appearance with all the latest technology, including a griddle. You’ll be able to easily prepare food for the family or party guests.

A folding drying rack

source Wayfair

This drying rack can be used in pretty much any room in your home to hang-dry delicates or house wet bathing suits in the summer. The shelving unit contains five hooks and a fold out rack for additional drying space.

This parquet flooring

source Wayfair

Decorate your home with geometric flooring that will upgrade any space. You can use these panels to mix and match designs to create borders, make one space into two, or combine with any plank flooring.

An appliance to safely fill a pot

source Wayfair

Having to lug your heavy pot filled with water to the stove is a thing of the past. Upgrade your kitchen with a pot filler to bring safety and practicality to your kitchen.

A sliding barn door

source Wayfair

Add privacy to the spaces in your home by installing this paneled barn door. It doesn’t matter if there is a preexisting door hinge; this item comes with all of the hardware you’ll need to turn one space into two.

A simple vanity

source Wayfair

This simple vanity comes in either a white or espresso finish with two cabinet doors. It’s perfect for a quick renovation in a guest bath or basement bathroom. Note: The faucets are not included.

A dining room chandelier

source Wayfair

Light up your dining room and catch the eye of your dinner guests with this circular chandelier. The metal structure houses six dimmable candelabra lights capable of illuminating the whole room.

A contemporary double vanity set

source Wayfair

This modern double bathroom vanity has clean lines that are finished with tempered glass, nickel-toned hardware, and cabinet doors. The elevated sinks make for a statement piece in anyone’s bathroom on top of an aqua black or aqua green finish. Note: The faucets are not included.

An island with a compact eating area

source Wayfair

If you have a family that’s always on the go, then this two-tiered island is perfect since it has a designated storage area and a compact eating area.

A Hollywood-style light fixture

source Wayfair

To make any bathroom come together, just install this light strip with exposed light bulbs. The hardwired lighting comes in four metal colors so it’s easy to match any bath style.

A traditional ceiling light

source Wayfair

Brighten up any room with this bowl-shaped fixture that projects light in 360 degrees. You can choose from five finishes including bronze, burnished gold, black, satin nickel, and white.

A sensored trash can

source Wayfair

This stainless steel, sensored trash can is not only convenient when your hands are full, but the metal completes the aesthetic of an all stainless-steel kitchen. It also helps keep your home odor-free.

An alcohol-inspired stool

source Wayfair

This unique stool gives you the feel of an antique shop find without the hassle of searching. The bottle cap seat sits on top of a Montecello-inspired bottle that will make an impression in your home.

A cascading bathroom faucet

source Wayfair

You can control the water temperature with just a single handle on this cascading faucet. The open-spout design can give any bathroom a simple, yet effective face lift with its spa-like design.

A vintage single vanity

source Wayfair

Perfect for a half-bath, this vintage rubberwood vanity is finished in a mint green color with a white stone top. It contains two shutter doors and a bottom drawer so you can conceal toiletries from your guests. Note: The faucets are not included.