Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day has already started — here are 15 of the best deals on furniture, bedding, home accessories, and more

As Presidents’ Day nears, there’s a lot more to look forward to than just the day off from work. Retailers usually turn the holiday weekend into a time to save big on already discounted items in preparation for spring inventories – and home goods startup Wayfair is no different.

Now until February 19, you can save up to 75% on thousands of items including mattresses, furniture, lighting, rugs, wall art, kitchen appliances, bathroom fixtures, and much more.

Whether you’re completely furnishing a new apartment or looking to add a few key touches to your place, Wayfair has great deals on everything you could possibly need to transform any space into somewhere you can call home.

The selection of deals is massive, so we broke the sale down into these following categories to help you find exactly what you need:

You can shop the full Wayfair Presidents’ Day sale here or check out some of the most noteworthy deals, below:

1. Serta Perfect Sleeper 10″ Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $335.99 (Originally $649.99) [You save $314]

2. Matheney Platform Bed, $110.67 (Originally $205.23) [You save $94.56]

3. Altus 3 Drawer Chest, $62.10 (Originally $129) [You save $66.90]

4. Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 60-inches, $119.50 (Originally $299.05) [You save $179.55]

5. Charlton Home Whitehaven Manual Recliner, $215.99 (Originally $359.99) [You save $144]

6. Mercury Row Perseus Loveseat, $328.99 (Originally $995.05) [You save $666.06]

7. Mercury Row Borowski Blue Area Rug, $91.99 (Originally $332.52) [You save $240.53]

8. Mistana Brandt Gray Area Rug, $34.99 (Originally $78) [You save $43.01]

9. Laurel Foundry Sevigny 3-Piece Pub Table Set, $165.59 (Originally $446.99) [You save $281.40]

10. Andover Mills Middleport 5-Piece Dining Set, $168.84 (Originally $207.99) [You save $39.15]

11. Wayfair Basics Velvet Non-Slip Hangers 50-Pack, $20.40 (Originally $100) [You save $79.60]

12. Wayfair Basics Down Alternative Comforter, $18.99 (Originally $159.99) [You save $141]

13. The Twillery Co. Villers Premium Ribbon Bed Sheet Set, $28.99 (Originally $89.99) [You save $61]

14. Laurel Foundry Shaylee 8-Light Chandelier, $70.09 (Originally $305.85) [You save $235.76]

15. Mercury Row Riddles Arched Floor Lamp, $111.99 (Originally $170) [You save $58.01]