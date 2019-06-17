Wayfair’s summer sale is happening now — here are 21 of the best deals on furniture and decor

By
Francesca Rea, Business Insider US
-

Wafair 72 hour clearance sale

source
Wayfair

Wayfair always has great discounts, but now through June 18, it’s having a huge sale with significant additional markdowns on categories like outdoor furniture, home decor, bedding, bathroom vanities, and more.

For 72 hours only, you can save up to 70% off all things home, now through June 18.

We’ve rounded up 21 great deals featured in the 72-hour Wayfair clearance event, but if you’d rather browse through each category yourself, you can find each major sale listed below:

You can shop the full Wayfair 72-hour clearance sale here, while the list below features the most noteworthy deals: