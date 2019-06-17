Wayfair’s summer sale is happening now — here are 21 of the best deals on furniture and decor

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Wayfair
- Now until June 18, Wayfair is dropping prices on its clearance selection for discounts up to 70% off.
- The biggest discounts are on categories like outdoor furniture, home decor, bedding, and bathroom vanities.
- Shop the Wayfair 72-hour clearance sale here, or browse through 21 hand-selected deals from the event below.
- To potentially save more at Wayfair, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.
Wayfair always has great discounts, but now through June 18, it’s having a huge sale with significant additional markdowns on categories like outdoor furniture, home decor, bedding, bathroom vanities, and more.
For 72 hours only, you can save up to 70% off all things home, now through June 18.
We’ve rounded up 21 great deals featured in the 72-hour Wayfair clearance event, but if you’d rather browse through each category yourself, you can find each major sale listed below:
- Outdoor Furniture Sale: up to 65% off
- Mattress Sale: up to 50% off
- Bright & Bold Bedding Sale: up to 70% off
- Home Decor Sale: up to 50% off
- Storage Solutions Sale: up to 50% off
- Pet Essentials Sale: up to 65% off
- Bathroom Vanity Sale: up to 50% off
- Area Rug Sale: up to 70% off
- source
- Wayfair
You can shop the full Wayfair 72-hour clearance sale here, while the list below features the most noteworthy deals:
- Mercury Row Dowd 5-Piece Rattan Sectional Set with Cushions, $632.99 (originally $756.99) [You save $124]
- Rosecliff Heights Lopes Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair, $268.69 (originally $799.99) [You save $531.30]
- Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Legacy® 10-inch Plush Tight Top Mattress, $999 (originally $1,799) [You save $800]
- Classic Brands Gramercy 14-inch Medium Hybrid Mattress, $348.99 (originally $678) [You save, $329.01]
- Lucid 12-inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $209.69 (originally $699.99) [You save $490.30]
- Wayfair Basics Duvet Cover Set, $19.13 (originally $80.52) [You save $61.39]
- Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 4-Piece Sheet Set, $50.04 (originally $19.99) [You save $30.05]
- House of Hampton Arrington Ruffle Skirt Bedspread Set, $54.92 (originally $150) [You save $85.08]
- Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Oversized Eisenhauer 30-inch Wall Clock, $99 (originally $66.99) [You save $32.01]
- Highland Dunes Mattocks Picture Frame, $9.99 (originally $13.99) [You save, $4]
- Trinity Wood Workbench Top, $256.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $23]
- ClosetMaid Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench, $63.99 (originally $107.04) [You save $43.05]
- Nine Stars Stainless Steel 13.2-Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can, $59.99 (originally $87.99) [You save $28]
- Archie & Oscar Coolidge Dog Sofa, $99.88 (originally $249.99) [You save $150.11]
- Archie & Oscar Ian Double Bowl Elevated Feeder, $85.99 (originally $131.98) [You save $45.99]
- Archie & Oscar Ace Jumbo Litter Box Enclosure, $113.96 (originally $249.99) [You save $136.03]
- Andover Mills Millfield 36-inch Single Bathroom Vanity, $749.99 (originally $1,706) [You save $956.01]
- Three Posts Lauder 31-inch Single Bathroom Vanity, $980.99 (originally $1,490) [You save $509.01]
- Cutler Kitchen & Bath Silhouette 48-inch Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $769.30 (originally $1,160) [You save $390.70]
- Zipcode Design Peoples Blue/Beige Area Rug, $26.99 (originally $233) [You save $206.01]
- Bungalow Rose Bethea Green Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $29.99 (originally $199) [You save $169.01]