Wayfair’s 36-hour ‘Way Day’ sale is its biggest of the year — here are 50+ of the best deals

April 10 marks the start of Way Day – furniture retailer Wayfair’s biggest sale event of the year.

For 36 hours, you’ll find discounts of up to 80% on over 75,000 items.

This sale is huge, but we’ve already combed through to find some of the best deals in every category. Keep reading to find 50+ great deals on furniture, home decor, and more.

If you’ve been furniture shopping recently, you’ve probably come across Wayfair. The site boasts a huge selection of furniture, appliances, lighting, decor, and pretty much anything else you may need for a home remodel, redecorating spree, or renovation.

Last year, Wayfair started its own namesake retail holiday, Way Day. People liked it so much, the company decided to give it another go. While Wayfair has pretty great deals all year round, Way Day promises to be its biggest sale event of the year. There are over 75,000 items on sale for up to 80% off, so to make things a little easier, we broke it down by the standout categories, which you can click below to shop directly.

Additionally, Wayfair will be randomly launching flash deals throughout the sale’s 36 hour duration. Since the sale won’t last long and there are a lot of deals to plow through, we made a little cheat sheet for you. We already scoured the site and found some of the best deals across all categories. From furniture to home decor, we’ve got you covered below.

You can shop all Way Day deals here, or keep reading for some of the most noteworthy deals we’ve found so far:

Rugs

Mercury Row Borowski Blue Area Rug, $40.99 (originally $85.83) [You save $44.84]

Zipcode Design Peoples Blue/Beige Area Rug, $27.99 (originally $342.05) [You save $314.06]

Willa Arlo Interiors Welford Shag Area Rug, $27.99 (originally $109.05) [You save $81.06]

Bay Isle Home Strathaven Turquoise Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $21.99 (originally $199) [You save $177.01]

Mattresses

Foam mattresses

Lucid 8″ Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $123.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $376]

Wayfair Sleep Firm Memory Foam Mattress, $97.99 (originally $249) [You save $151.01]

Alwyn Home Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $267.99 (originally $1,850) [You save $1,582.01]

Hybrid mattresses

Wayfair Sleep Plush Hybrid Mattress, $155.13 (originally $206.67) [You save $51.54]

Simmons Beautyrest Plush Innerspring Mattress and Box Spring, $547.99 (originally $859.99) [You save $312]

Serta Perfect Sleeper Firm Hybrid Mattress, $845.99 (originally $1,159.99) [You save $314]

Living room furniture

Coffee tables

Willa Arlo Interiors Jamiya Coffee Table, $117.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $132]

Trent Austin Design Bosworth Coffee Table, $256.99 (originally $461.99) [You save $205]

Mercer41 Zara Coffee Table, $97.85 (originally $269) [You save $171.15]

Chairs

Laurel Foundry Ivo Wingback Chair, $179.99 (originally $999.99) [You save $820]

Langley Street Kade Armchair, $165.51 (originally $300.04) [You save $134.53]

Andover Mills Rabon Manual Wall Hugger Recliner, $166.99 (originally $400.05) [You save $233.06)

Sofas

Willa Arlo Interiors Suzanne Sectional, $1,939.99 (originally $5,000) [You save $3,060.01]

CosmoLiving Liberty Reversible Sleeper Sectional, $604.99 (originally $1,209.99) [You save $605]

Mercury Row Morpheus Reversible Sectional, $552.99 (originally $929.99) [You save $377]

Laurel Foundry Huckaby Blaxlands Sectional, $697.99 (originally $2,969.09) [You save $2,271.10]

Bedding

Sheet sets

Fleur De Lis Living Morethampstead Sheet Set, $21.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $68]

Wade Logan Canning Checkered Sheet Set, $19.73 (originally $114.99) [You save $95.26]

Lauren Ralph Lauren Graydon 100% Cotton Sheet Set, $45.54 (originally $179.99) [You save $134.45]

Three Posts Almus 100% Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sheet Set, $29.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $120]

Duvet Covers

Wayfair Basics Duvet Cover Set, $16.87 (originally $79.99) [You save $63.129]

Laurel Foundry Kiril Duvet Cover Set, $23.22 (originally $99.99) [You save $76.77]

Eider & Ivory Coolidge Duvet Cover Set, $36.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $43]

Kitchenware & tabletop

Dinnerware

Mistana Devere Glazde 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $60.99 (originally $119.76) [You save $58.77]

Mercer42 Hoekstra 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $55.99 (originally $160) [You save $104.01]

Cookware

Faberware 15-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, $42.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $77]

Mint Pantry Chocheles 3-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set, $70.28 (originally $200) [You save $129.72]

Faberware High Performance 17-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, $67.98 (originally $159.99) [You save $92.01]

Cuisinart 10-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $89.99 (originally $380) [You save $290.01]

Bakeware

Rachael Ray 3-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set, $29.97 (originally $60) [You save $30.03]

Gela Global 4-Piece Silicone Bakeware Set, $26.99 (originally $99) [You save $72.01]

Rachael Ray 5-Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set, $39.99 (originally $99) [You save $59.01]

Cutlery

J.A. Henckels International Graphite 13-Piece Block Set, $89.99 (originally $425) [You save $335.01]

Oneida Copper Handles Stainless Steel 14-Piece Knife Block Set, $34.99 (originally $90) [You save $55.01]

Flatware

Oneida Tyler 90-Piece Flatware Set, $70.99 (originally $200) [You save $129.01]

Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set, $94.99 (originally $300) [You save $205.01]

Lighting

Floor lamps

Williston Forge Swing Arm Floor Lamp, $99.68 (originally $399.99) [You save $300.31]

Greyleigh Brownington Utility Reading Floor Lamp, $94.60 (originally $182.28) [You save $87.68]

Laurel Foundry Elfrieda Floor Lamp, $95.54 (originally $229.05) [You save $133.51]

Table lamps

Willa Arlo Interiors Luiza Stacked Orb Table Lamp, $51.30 (originally $208.65) [You save $157.35]

Andover Mills Matherne Metal and Glass Table Lamp, $44.45 (originally $70.04) [You save $25.59]

Chandeliers

Langley Street Caden 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier, $90.99 (originally $225) [You save $134.01]

Laurel Foundry Giverny 9-Light Candle Style Chandelier, $161.99 (originally $627.05) [You save $465.06]

Small electrics

Coffeemakers

KitchenAid 38-Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $93.22 (originally $129.99) [You save $36.77]

Bonavita Coffee 8-Cup Coffee Maker, $92.25 (originally $189.99) [You save $97.74]

Bodum 8-Cup Vacuum Siphon Coffee Maker, $121.46 (originally $290) [You save $168.54]

Vacuums

Dyson Musclehead Big Ball Canister Vacuum, $383.92 (originally $499.99) [You save $116.07]

Bobsweep Pet Hair Bagless Robotic Vacuum, $170.62 (originally $669) [You save $498.38]

Kalorik Pure Air Water Filtration Bagless Canister Vacuum, $99.99 (originally $219.99) [You save $120]

Kitchen gadgets

Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker, $51.04 (originally $130) [You save $78.96]

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $36 (originally $59.99) [You save $23.99]

Dash 1.2 Liter Compact Air Fryer, $45.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $54]

Hamilton Beach Easy Reach Convection Toaster Oven, $56.19 (originally $79.99) [You save $23.80]

Dining furniture

Dining sets

Trent Austin Design Aguiar 5-Piece Dining Set, $180.99 (originally $439.99) [You save $259]

Andover Mills Middleport 5-Piece Dining Set, $173.99 (originally $252.99) [You save $79]

Orren Ellis Renick Modern 7-Piece Dining Set, $213.72 (originally $399) [You save $185.28]

Seating

Trent Austin Design Barchetta Bar Stool, $41.99 (originally $93.34) [You save $51.35]

Gracie Oaks Henrietta Upholstered Dining Chair, $121.99 (originally $176.99) [You save $55]

Laurel Foundry Olde Berry Solid Wood Dining Chair, $119.98 (originally $155.98) [You save $36]

Tables

Mistana Raymundo Pub Table, $119.99 (originally $162.58) [You save $42.59]

Lark Manor Saguenay Extendable Dining Table, $419.99 (originally $680) [You save $260.01]

Lark Manor Lilian Farmhouse Folding Trestle Console to Dining Table, $223.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $276]