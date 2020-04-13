This $12,000 kit can convert any Ram Promaster van into a camper RV in 3 hours — here’s how it works

caption Wayfarer Vans. source Wayfarer Vans

Wayfarer Vans has created conversion kits that can turn a Ram Promaster into a camper RV in three hours.

There are three kit options ranging from $5,196 to $11,394 depending on the build and type of Promaster.

Wayfarer has built a community around its vans with an annual “Wayfarer Weekend” that brings its van owners together, and an app that connects owners by posting and exchanging information about campsites.

Wayfarer Vans has created a “plug-n-play” conversion kit that can turn a Ram Promaster into a camper RV for #vanlifers.

The business idea started when founder and owner of Wayfarer Vans Ian Horgan felt “frustrated” by the lack of camper van options, Horgan told Business Insider in an email.

Before his company’s conversion kits, there were only four possible options for someone to own a camper van, according to Horgan. People had to either convert the vans themselves, purchase a used van, purchase a custom-built van while waiting four to 10 months for the final product, or buy someone else’s build.

“I started Wayfarer Vans as a way to break down those barriers so outdoor enthusiasts like myself could have a comfortable camper van that they could use for weekends or long trips,” Horgan said.

Unlike some custom van conversion shops that take several months per build, Colorado-based Wayfarer Vans takes about three to four weeks from the time the order is placed until the kit is ready. This is possible because there are only three set kit options – which vary per Promaster build – that are manufactured, instead of an entirely new custom build for every incoming order, according to Horgan.

The streamlined kits also helps keep the prices low: the most expensive kit is $11,394, and the cost can be included in the loan of the van.

Wayfarer’s kits only extend to Promaster models because the company wanted to work with an “affordable and usable” van, according to its website. However, it’s currently developing kits for the Ford Transit as well, Horgan said.

However, Wayfarer Vans works with multiple dealerships that have Promasters with extra features like swiveling seats, 220-amp alternators, and doors with integrated windows.

There are three different kits depending on the Promaster build.

The Promaster City Cargo and Tradesman’s “Wally” kit from model years 2015 to now is $5,196, while the Promaster 136-inch wheelbase with a high roof – from the 2014 model year until now – “Walter” kit is $9,795.

The final “Walt” kit option is for the 159-inch wheelbase with a high rooftop – also from the 2014 model year until now – that goes for $11,394.

The “Wally” conversion kit for the City Cargo and Tradesman includes insulation panels, a folding table that can be stored against the wall of the van, flooring, and camper boxes with customizable cushion tops.

The patent-pending panels also work as double duty insulation for both noise and temperature regulation during all four seasons. The instillation for the 0.5-inch panels is quick: there are magnets on the panels that can keep it in place without the use of any tools.

The floor is made up of two pieces of vinyl, insulation, and cargo tracks.

The camper boxes and cushions serve four purposes: storage, seating, sleeping, and kitchen use.

The camper boxes – made of birch wood that’s been sanded and coated – are bolted to the van’s floor and store essentials, such as pillows and blankets for the bed. The boxes themselves can convert into a 47-inch by 77-inch bed that can sleep two.

The “Walter” kit for the 136-inch wheelbase has similar amenities as the “Wally”, but with more features and structure. The “Wally” kit comes with a pull-out table, three-piece flooring, insulation paneling, shelves, a storage box, a standalone bed platform, and a kitchen with water tanks and a sink.

The slide-out table can be mounted under the bed to either extend out the backdoor or be used inside the van next to the kitchen. The kitchen itself comes with five-gallon fresh and grey water tanks, as well as multiple storage units integrated into the kitchen section.

Other amenities include a “spice box” shelving unit above the kitchen for cookware storage, and a “privacy partition” that can be installed and removed easily. And unlike “Wally” kit’s converted sleeping area, “Walter” has a standalone bed that is 52-inch by 74-inch.

The bed hangs 32 inches above the ground to allow for garage space underneath it, and part of the bed platform can be moved up so the space can be transformed into a work area or lounge.

Also unlike the “Wally” conversion, the panels in the “Walter” kit need to be screwed into the van.

Unlike the series of boxes in the “Wally” kit, the “Walter” has one boot box that serves as storage, seating, and a stepping stool that can be used to reach the bed.

There are also bungee cords throughout the van – specifically on the storage box, spice box, and shelf – to allow for the storage of bulkier soft items.

The final “Walt” kit for the 159-inch wheelbase van has slightly more features than the “Walter” kit.

There’s a longer pull-out table, and more storage and seating with a larger boot box.

The kits allow the Promasters to be fully converted in three hours, according to Horgan, although an additional hour or two is needed to install a vent fan that is available for the “Walt” and “Walter” builds.

And because every kit is “modular”, the van is customizable. Every part can be easily removed with just a screwdriver and wrench, according to Wayfarer Vans.

While a toilet doesn’t come with the kits, there’s room inside the post-conversion Promasters for a portable toilet.

Wayfarer also has a list of recommended products to purchase with the converted vans, such as a pressure shower by Helio, a stove top, and coolers.

The company can also install the kits for free.

But beyond conversion kits, the Wayfarer team is trying to build a community around its van lifers.

Every year, the company hosts a “Wayfarer Weekend” that gathers other “Wayfarians” together for a camper van weekend, therefore building a Wayfarer-based collective around the vans.

The company has also developed an app for Wayfarer Van owners to exchange information on camping sites and stories about their trips.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. It allows users to pinpoint campsite locations while marking specific details about the site, such as whether its free or paid, the number of stars the user thinks the campsite deserves, and the types of available on-site amenities.