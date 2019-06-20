Waymo is partnering with the Renault Nissan Alliance in Japan and France

Waymo is racking up partners.

On Thursday, Alphabet’s self-driving unit announced that it would join with the Renault-Nissan Alliance to “explore all aspects of driverless mobility services for passengers and deliveries in France and Japan,” according to a statement.

Waymo has already joined with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, to obtain a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica minivans to use for an autonomous ride-hailing service. The company has also joined with Jaguar Land Rover to use the Jaguar I-Pace as a self-driving luxury platform.

“This is an ideal opportunity for Waymo to bring our autonomous technology to a global stage, with an innovative partner,” Waymo CEO John Krafcik said in a statement

“With the Alliance’s international reach and scale, our Waymo Driver can deliver transformational mobility solutions to safely serve riders and commercial deliveries in France, Japan, and other countries.”

The “Driver” that Krafcik referred to is the combination of hardware and software that powers Waymo’s self-driving technology. The company has said that it could be used in a wide range of vehicles, providing passenger mobility, freight services, and access to mass transit.

Waymo could be at the head of the self-driving pack