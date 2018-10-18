Wayne Rooney scores 35-yard golazo off free kick as he continues his dominant return to form in MLS

caption Wayne Rooney has turned his new team’s season around and now has D.C. United on the verge of a spot in the playoffs. source Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney’s move to MLS is going about as well as he could have hoped.

On Wednesday night, Rooney struck one of the best goals you’ll see all year – a free kick firecracker from 35 yards out.

The goal proved enough to get the win for D.C. United, who thanks to Rooney’s newfound form, are just one win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Wayne Rooney’s MLS renaissance has been something to behold.

After his meteoric rise to become one of the biggest stars in soccer with his play at Manchester United, Rooney’s career reached a point where he was looking for a second act. At 32 years old, his appearances and goals dropped off significantly over his past few seasons in the Premier League.

As many aging soccer stars do, Rooney crossed the Atlantic to join MLS, signing with D.C. United and in the process, completely changing the course of their season.

While some questioned whether or not Rooney had anything left in the tank, Rooney was quick to silence his doubters, making an immediate impact with his new squad both as a facilitator and finisher.

On Wednesday night, he had possibly his biggest MLS moment yet.

In the 18th minute of D.C. United’s match against Toronto F.C., Rooney lined up a free kick from 35 yards out.

Rather than roll out a set play or get the ball into the box for a score, Rooney decided to give it a try all his own and wound up with an absolute stunner.

“I just thought to give it a go and see what happens,” Rooney said after the match. “Thankfully I caught it perfect. In the end, I made the right decision.”

United would keep a clean sheet and take home a 1-0 victory over Toronto on the night, keeping D.C. unbeaten in eight straight matches and with four consecutive wins.

D.C. United now needs one more win to clinch a spot in the playoffs. With two matches remaining, don’t be surprised if Rooney shows off a little more magic to get them there.