Wayne Rooney is in talks to come to MLS — Here is how the English soccer legend makes and spends his millions

Wayne Rooney is in talks to make the jump from the English Premier League to D.C. United of the MLS this summer with a deal that would reportedly pay him nearly $21 million per year.

The contract would undoubtedly help Rooney and his wife maintain their lavish lifestyle.

Rooney may not have the Hollywood appeal of David Beckham or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but he and his wife have expensive tastes with homes all over the world and an extensive car collection with high-end price tags.

Below we take a closer look at the fabulous life of Wayne Rooney.

While Rooney is best known for his time with Manchester United, he got his start playing for Everton when he was just 17.

When Rooney was transferred from Everton to Manchester United, he was making £45,000 a week or about $3.9 million a year.

In 2014, Rooney caused quite a stir when he was given a new 5.5-year contract that would pay him £300,000 a week, or about $21 million a year through 2018.

Despite being 28 years old at the time, Rooney’s new salary was an increase from a previous contract that paid him £250,000 a week, or about $18 million a year. That salary was cut to about $14.5 million in 2016 when United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

But Rooney would not see the end of that deal as he was allowed to return to Everton in 2017 on a free transfer. MUFC paid Rooney nearly $15 million to get out of the final year of his contract and Everton was paying him £160,000 per week, or about $11 million per year.

He is now said to have a net worth of £93 million ($120 million), which makes him the fourth richest footballer in the world.

In addition to his soccer earnings, Rooney makes $6 million a year in endorsements with companies such as Nike, Samsung, Harper Collins, and Mayfair Home Furniture.

Wayne Rooney’s popularity is worldwide and transcends soccer as evidenced by his endorsement deal with Nike.

Rooney and his wife had a $7.5 million mansion built in the village of Prestbury, near many other English celebrities on what is considered the most expensive road in North England.

The Rooneys also have a $530,000 apartment in Florida and an $8.4 million villa in Barbados.

In fact, it seems that when Rooney isn’t playing soccer, he and his wife are often close to the beach or a pool, such as this vacation in Vegas.

Rooney previously had endorsements with a number of companies, including Coca Cola, a partnership that ended in 2010.

And was on the cover of EA Sports FIFA soccer video-game franchise seven times, a streak that ended in 2013.

He is still in the midst of an $8.4 million, five-book deal with HarperCollins, considered one of the biggest sports book deals ever.

Off the pitch, Rooney is a supporter of the rugby club Leeds Rhinos and has expressed his preference for rugby over American football, including the Super Bowl.

Rooney is a big fan of the band Stereophonics and has a tattoo that reads “Just Enough Education To Perform,” the title of one of their albums.

The band even performed at his wedding in Santa Margherita, Italy.

One extravagance Rooney does have is racehorses. He owns three racehorses, including the one below, Pippy. The first two horse, including Pippy, retired after winning one race combined.

Wayne’s wife, Coleen, is often seen at horse races. Here she is with their son, Kai, at the Grand National horse races in 2013.

He has quite an extensive car collection and has been spotted driving a Mini Cooper, an Audi RS6, a Bentley Continental, an Astin Martin Vanquish, and a Lamborghini Gallardo.

He is not above trekking through the mud at a music festival with his wife, though he tried to go incognito.

At home, the couple recently welcomed their fourth child.

In his spare time, Rooney, who boxed when he was younger, still boxes “to get rid of some anger.”

That love of boxing got him in a bit of trouble in 2015 when he was ‘knocked out’ by Phil Bardsley while boxing in a kitchen. Others later said that he was just faking the part about being unconscious.

Rooney was open about getting a hair transplant in 2011 when he started going bald at the age of 25.

Then he had another hair transplant in 2013.

When it comes to Rooney, trouble always seems to be close by. He has admitted to visiting prostitutes when he was “young and stupid.”

He was also recently banned from driving for two years after an arrest on a charge of drink driving.

Rooney has fought several legal battles, including when he won $167,000 in libel damages from two publications that accused him of assaulting his then fiancée. Rooney gave that money to charity.

However, he was also sued by his former (and future) manager, David Moyes, for libel and Rooney settled the case by paying $840,000.

But his foundation has also raised millions for charities.

He also donated £100,000 (US$130,000) to the victims of the 2017 terrorist attack in Manchester.

If Rooney does complete the move to MLS, there is one report that says it would come with a big pay raise, to about $21 million per year (£300,000 per week).

That would easily make Rooney the highest-paid player in MLS. Kaká had the highest wages in 2017 at a little more than $7 million per year and is now retired.