15 people share the most extra thing they’ve ever done for their pets

Some people go above and beyond to make sure their animal friends are healthy, happy, and (occasionally) spoiled.

As these Reddit users prove, people will do extraordinary things for the animals they love. Of course, this is just for fun, as INSIDER cannot independently authenticate these stories.

They taught their dog how to FaceTime.

“I taught my dog [how] to accept FaceTime calls through my laptop at home while I’m at work. Then, we just talk.” – Reddit user araghar

They gave their dog her own Netflix profile.

“She has her own Netflix profile full of nature documentaries, and I leave them on for her when I leave the house. And yes, she does actually watch … sometimes.” – Reddit user alicemonster

They built their hamster a Lego maze.

“Well, I just made a tiny maze out of Legos for my hamster.” – Reddit user gallifreyisreal

Each night, they prepare their cat a bed and carry him to the living room.

“Our cat is not allowed to spend the night in our bedroom because he wakes everyone up too early. But, he still likes going to sleep in our bedroom while we’re still awake.

“So, I prepare a bed for him – a folded quilt with a fleece blanket on top – and when it’s time for the humans to go to bed I gently carry our 12-pound cat, on his bed, to the living room.” – Reddit user dlightman_au

They carry their full-grown dog during walks.

“I have carried my full-grown Husky during walks when she decides she doesn’t want to move anymore. People laugh as they drive by. Every time.” – Reddit user jacktherambler

Their horse has a massage therapist.

“My horse has a massage therapist.” – Reddit user Doc993021

They bought their cats a TV.

“We bought a TV for the cats. It’s to keep them from bothering me when I’m working at my desk. I put on YouTube videos of birds, and they’re captivated for hours. Otherwise, they keep bothering me and want to be petted constantly.” – Reddit user AugustaScarlett

They bought a special bench for their dog.

“We bought a really nice bench to put in front of the window that [faces] the road so that my 15-pound dog can get on it to watch the cars go by. The bench is in the bonus room that we’ve dedicated entirely to our dogs.” – Reddit user BeansAndDip

She gets personalized pillows for her dog each year.

“I have an embroidery shop and, every year, a lady comes in with her dog so that they can pick out a new, personalized pillow for the dog. She confers with the dog regarding fabric, color, and font choices. Oh, and the dog [wears] earrings, a tiara, and a tutu.” – Reddit user ChogiePookie

They share sashimi with their cat.

“[My aquaintance] regularly picks up sashimi to share with their cat.” – Reddit user milesbw

They built their cat a wooden train with a carriage.

“I once spent two weeks in my garage building a cat-sized wooden train with a carriage out of spare wood. [It was] so I could put my cat in the carriage and pull him around. Needless to say, after many splinters, hammered thumbs, and hours worked, he didn’t stay in it for more than a couple of seconds.” – Reddit user LiloWithSepticaemia

They buy their bird fake flowers.

“I buy fake flowers for my bird because he’s afraid of regular bird toys. For some reason, he absolutely loves tearing apart fake flowers. It also makes his cage look a lot prettier.” – Reddit user ChaneI

They give their dog a pedicure.

“Instead of just cutting [his nails], I like to give my dog a full pedicure. I do it all. I make sure his nails are nice and even, and use a nail file for him. I also clean his nails with a nice little towel and then blow-dry the fur around them.” – Reddit user Papa_Daniel

Their cat has a wardrobe.

“[My cat] has a wardrobe thanks to my discovery … that clothes from Build-A-Bear fit most cats perfectly. We actually have matching sweatshirts.” – Reddit user neverendeavor

They bough their cat a special lamp.

“My cat loves to sleep in the sun, but there are a lot of gray days where I live, so he doesn’t get as much as he’d like. I bought him a [lamp that’s typically for those with] Seasonal Affective Disorder so that he could have sunshine on a December evening if he wanted it. He loves it. I’ll switch it on for him and he just basks in it

“I also built him a tiny armchair, which he ignores.” – Reddit user LittleBitOdd

