21 ways to kick off the new decade with a fresh start

caption A new decade gives you the chance to start fresh. source Hero Images/Getty Images

The beginning of a new year or decade is the perfect time to reset yourself.

Low-maintenance tasks like unsubscribing from spam email lists, cleaning out your closet, or replenishing your supply of makeup brushes can all make a big difference in how your decade goes.

More serious projects, such as ensuring you’re up to date on doctor’s appointments and paying off debts, can also help you enter the 2020s with the right attitude.

Start the decade by unsubscribing from digital mailing lists you don’t care about.

caption Try unsubscribing. source Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio

Most people are on dozens of automated mailing lists, and deleting all those junk emails can take up a lot of time.

Unroll.me can help you unsubscribe without having to go to multiple websites.

Decluttering your bathroom counters by creating functional storage in your medicine cabinet can make everything feel cleaner.

caption Organize your bathroom. source Yellow Brick Home/Lowe’s

“Medicine cabinets are key to freeing up counter space and adding a functional, yet charming style to your bathroom,” the experts at Lowe’s told Insider. “You’ll benefit from the additional shelving for toiletries.”

You should also consider adding bins for even more organization.

Scroll through and clear out any unwanted contacts you have saved to your phone.

caption Clear out your phone’s contact list. source DigitalVision/Getty Images

You probably have the names and numbers of people you haven’t talked to since 2010 on your phone.

Take an afternoon or use your next long car ride to get rid of any contacts you haven’t talked to in the last five years.

The new year is a great time to give away old books.

caption Purge your book collection. source Hero Images/Getty Images

If your shelves are overcrowded, you can donate some of your old books to start the new decade.

Others will get the chance to enjoy your used copies, and you can clear out space for some new reads.

Cleaning out your kitchen cabinet can make your home feel more in order.

caption The new year is a good time to get rid of old items. source Maskot/Getty Images

If you have snacks in your cabinet from 2012, the new year is your chance to get rid of them and make room for all the new foods you’ll be trying in 2020 and beyond.

You may also have expired medicine hanging around in the bathroom, so make sure to purge that while you’re in the cleaning mood as well.

And while you’re there, deep clean the kitchen.

caption Clean your kitchen. source Shutterstock

You probably haven’t scrubbed your oven, microwave, or refrigerator since you moved into your house.

Deep cleaning everything at the start of the decade will make it feel like a literal fresh start.

Addressing some of your debt can help you start off the decade right.

caption Pay off debts. source 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

You probably won’t be able to pay off all of your debts at the start of the new year, but getting rid of some will make you feel less panicked about your financial status for the decade.

It’s also a good idea to set a budget for the year too.

caption A couple sits down to sort out their budget. source Hero Images

Money management is a constant challenge, but there are ways to make it less intimidating.

Examining your cash flow, setting aside money for your 401(k), and setting up recurring automatic withdrawals for bills can all help you budget.

The new year is a great time to clean out your closet.

caption Clean out your closet. source Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

My rule of thumb is to donate any item of clothing I haven’t worn in the last year. And if you haven’t worn it since the last decade, it’s definitely time to say goodbye.

It’s also a good idea to get rid of any apps you don’t use.

caption Delete unused apps. source leungchopan/Shutterstock

Whether it’s old dating apps or Candy Crush, it’s best to delete the apps from your phone that you haven’t opened in years.

You might want to get rid of your old makeup, and stock up on new products.

caption Clean out your makeup. source Thomas Lohnes / Stringer / Getty Images

Your makeup bag is probably coated with a layer of old mascara and blush, so it’ll save you space to clean out your cosmetic collection.

Research has also shown that old makeup brushes and sponges are hotbeds for bacteria, so you’ll be taking care of your health if you tick this off of your to-do list.

A fresh haircut will make you feel ready for the new decade.

caption Get a haircut. source Hero Images/Getty Images

Even a trim could make you feel like you have everything in order, but a new decade is also a great time to try a drastic new style. New decade, new you.

Take the new decade as your opportunity to confront that large pile of mail sitting on your counter.

caption Finally open the mail you have piling up. source fullempty/Shutterstock

You can clear out some counter space and make sure you didn’t miss any important bills or birth announcements.

Make sure you’re not paying for any subscription services you don’t use.

caption Check your subscription services. source Shutterstock

You might not remember putting your bank info in for that free 7-day trial of a streaming service, but your bank will.

Checking to make sure you’re not paying for anything you don’t want to be can help you make sure your finances are on track for the new year. The app True bill can make the process even easier.

A new planner can help you look ahead.

caption Get organized. source Shutterstock

Getting a new planner can make 2020 feel like an actual clean slate, and writing down big events for the coming year will help you feel excited.

If you’ve been putting off going to the doctor, use the new year as a reason to change that.

caption Make doctor’s appointments for your annual check-ups. source The Gender Spectrum Collection

People often avoid going to the doctor, which can put their health at risk.

If you’re overdue for any visits, use the new year as an excuse to fit in those necessary appointments.

Hanging pictures or redecorating can make you feel excited about what’s ahead.

caption Upgrade your home. source Shestock/Getty Images

Your home might feel a bit stale if you haven’t done any sprucing up lately, so a design update can make you feel like you’ve reset for the new year.

You can do something simple like framing some photos of your loved ones, or you could completely redecorate.

Intentionally setting up recurring donations makes giving back a priority.

Making time for volunteer work can be difficult, especially if you don’t plan in advance.

By setting up a recurring time to do charity work or a standard amount you’ll donate to a specific philanthropic organization throughout the year, it can feel more manageable with your regular schedule.

You might be more inclined to meal prep if you create a running list of dishes you’d actually want to eat.

caption Healthy meal prep containers. source Shutterstock/Julia Mikhaylova

Waiting to look up recipes until you’re already starving makes it unlikely you’ll be willing to try an adventurous or time-consuming recipe.

Set up a Pinterest board or folder on your computer for cooking, and spend a few hours on a weekend making a list of recipes you want to try. If you have a running list, you’ll be more likely to cook instead of order-in next time you’re hungry.

Make sleep a priority by setting a bedtime for yourself.

caption Go to bed on time. source AleksandarNakic / Getty

35% of US adults don’t get enough sleep, and not having a set nightly routine is a huge reason why.

Set up a bedtime and nightly ritual for yourself, and you can go into 2020 more rested.

Buying yourself a water bottle you’ll actually want to use can ensure you stay hydrated.

caption Drink water. source Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

The majority of people don’t drink enough water, and a new bottle might inspire you to change your hydration habits.